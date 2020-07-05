Most major events which take place in the fisheries in our local reservoirs, Belton and Stillhouse Hollow, take place in what could be described as a normal- or bell-shaped curve.
This means these natural events, like spawning, for example, begin with the activities of a few participants, then build steadily to a peak, remain at peak conditions for a while, then decrease steadily, and finally end with the activities of the last few participants.
So it is with summer topwater feeding activity. This week I began to see the first large scale topwater feeding activity engaged in by both white bass and largemouth bass. This action will typically steadily build into late July, peak during the first three weeks of August, then begin to decline in late August until it comes to a close in late September as the surface water begins to cool and mild cold fronts begin to arrive, ushering in autumn weather.
Topwater feeding takes place in the summer as gamefish corral baitfish, mainly threadfin shad, upward and pin them against the lake’s surface. The baitfish are often already located near the surface as they feed on algae which blooms in response to sunlight. Gamefish work together in schools, beginning beneath these large schools of bait, and push these shad higher and higher in the water column until they have no place to go. The gamefish then overtake them and consume them by swallowing them whole.
As fish do this routinely, day after day, often in the same places and around the same time of day, anglers can take advantage of the predictability of the topwater feeding activity. Because topwater feeding gamefish can be seen with the naked eye, and because they are rather easily caught, given that they are already in a feeding mood, high numbers of fish often await the observant angler.
Now, even during the peak of topwater season, it is not as though acres of fish are making themselves readily apparent for hours on end. Rather, there are some conditions which make the environment ripe for topwater action. Being on the lookout for fish as these conditions arise will pay dividends.
As is true most of the year, the low light periods around dawn and dusk see spikes in fish feeding activity. During the peak topwater period, some of this feeding will take place on the surface. This is much more likely to involve white bass (and small hybrid striped bass on Belton Lake only).
As the morning progresses, and the ambient light level increases, largemouth bass will join in, often comingled with white bass. There really is no relationship between the white bass and largemouth, rather they both feed on the same prey and so are often found in the same areas.
Days with light, but complete, gray cloud cover, accompanied by at least enough wind to ripple the surface, tend to produce better than days which are bright and/or calm.
Mornings tend to offer the most consistent shots at topwater feeders. Part of this is because summer winds tend to be lighter in the morning, thus making surface action easier to spot. Once winds hit about 13 mph and small whitecaps begin to form, only a trained eye can pick out topwater activity amidst the waves.
The first four hours following sunrise also see the sun at a low angle which penetrates down into the water column less deeply than it will from that point on, and until around 3-4 hours before sunset, all while the water at the surface is cooler, having given up a bit of heat overnight. This is not the case after the surface waters have been sun-soaked all during the midday and early afternoon hours leading up to sunset.
Although topwater feeders may seem easy to catch, this is often because of the sheer numbers of fish present. As the old saying goes, “Even a blind sow finds an acorn every now and then.” So it often is with anglers. Although if you throw a lure long enough into frenzied fish, you will likely catch a few eventually, a more efficient approach exists.
Again, the key here is to be observant. Looking closely at the size of the baitfish which the gamefish are feeding upon is the key. Matching that bait size with your lure selection will put many, many more fish in the boat than insisting on just throwing your “old reliable,” or whatever happens to be tied onto your rod at the time.
On Wednesday morning this week I encountered aggressively feeding schools of largemouth bass feeding on topwater. These fish ranged from 13 to 16 inches and from about a 1.12 pounds up to 3 pounds. The action lasted about 45 minutes. Because I was fishing during the week and in rather windy conditions, I was the only one fishing for these fish. Before I started casting to them, I simply watched as the fish exploded through schools of bait, scattering the helpless baitfish. I saw these bass were feeding on threadfin shad which were about 1 1/3 inches long. I matched my lure to the size of the forage and got at least a hit, if not a landed fish, on eight or nine of every 10 casts I made for this 45-minute span.
In this scenario, the wind and gray skies masked my presentation somewhat, which aided my success.
These bass did not get as good a look at the lure as they would have under less favorable conditions.
Had I found the same action under brighter and/or calmer conditions, I am certain that cast-to-strike-ratio would have been lower.
My go-to topwater baits, in order from smallest to largest are: 1) the 1¾-inch Luhr Jensen Pet Spoon in size #13, 2) a clear, 2½-inch paddle-tail grub super-glued to an unpainted 1/8-ounce jighead, 3) a Hot Bite Gang Banger G2 spoon weighing 20 grams with a white teaser and overall length of 3½ inches, and 4) the clear, 4-inch long Heddon Super Spook Jr. with plain trebles (no bucktail or feathers).
In addition to matching lures to forage, and being observant during key times, is the importance of fast, accurate casting.
Although the entire school of fish driving shad to the surface may be spread over a quarter- or half-acre, these fish splinter into smaller wolfpacks of 3-5 fish for largemouth or of 10-15 fish for white bass.
When one of the individuals in that pack locks onto a baitfish, all of the others in that pack respond to that one fish’s excitement and they, too, become excited.
When you see a single fish break the water’s surface in pursuit of a baitfish, you can be assured several others are right there as well, and you can be sure they, too, are also excited. Casting immediately will get your lure in front of these fish in the 4- to 6-second window in which their senses are in overdrive. Fish are much less cautious during this brief time. Once the chase is broken off, they slow down, calm down and immediately become harder to catch.
Having a trolling motor with batteries fully charged is indispensable for this kind of fishing. Avoid running your outboard anywhere near these fish. If you do, you will often note the fish keep a buffer between you and themselves, often longer than a cast’s length away.
As for equipment, I find long spinning rods (8 feet long) matched with spinning reels with large diameter spools (also called large arbor spools) help gain extra distance on casts to topwater feeders. The rods I use vary with the size of lures I choose, as dictated by forage size, but, I use Pflueger’s Arbor Spinning Reels, model 7435X, on all of these rods. Because snags are not a concern in the open water in which topwater action typically takes place, I use light, 10-pound test braid, specifically Sufix 832 Advanced Superline.
Using long rods and light lines requires care when casting. As in golf, form, not force, makes for the best performance. Letting these long rods load up and lob your lure out for you will do much better than making a hard, fast, driving cast. Often, hard, fast casts will result in aggravating wind knots when using light braid. Be sure to manually close your bail by hand. Do not close the bail using the spinning reel’s handle, as this will throw a half-wrap of loosely coiled line around your spool resulting in a tangle on the next cast as line laying over that loose coil grabs that coil on its way off the spool.
If we have typical summer weather (with no flooding and rather stable, high pressure conditions), we should enjoy a full summer of topwater action from now into at least September, especially given the abundant crop of shad that were spawned in both reservoirs this spring.
