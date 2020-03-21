I received a phone call on March 10 from John Tibbs, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Inland Fisheries District Supervisor for the Waco region.
Tibbs had received notification from TPWD’s East Texas Fish Hatchery near Jasper that over 600,000 sunshine bass fry would be made available to him for stocking later in the week.
The reason for Tibbs’ call was to inquire about the water conditions I had recently witnessed on Belton Lake. Knowing about the relative turbidity of the water and its temperature would help him make an informed decision about when and where to stock these fry.
The major bodies of water Tibbs has responsibility for include Alvarado Park, Aquilla, Belton, Pat Cleburne, Fort Parker State Park, Granbury, Limestone, Mexia, Stillhouse Hollow, Tradinghouse Creek, Waco and Whitney.
As I shared my observations about Belton Lake with Tibbs, he also excitedly shared about developments in the TPWD’s efforts at production of sunshine bass.
Sunshine bass are a form of hybrid striped bass produced by crossing a white bass with a full-blooded striped bass. Traditionally, TPWD has used female striped bass crossed with male white bass to produce the palmetto strain of hybrid striped bass.
The limiting factor in palmetto bass production is collecting sufficient numbers of mature, egg-laden female striped bass within the narrow window when these fish are naturally producing eggs, typically in early April.
Last year, TPWD was unsuccessful in collecting sufficient numbers of female striped bass from their primary collection point, the tailrace of Lake Livingston’s dam. The lack of broodfish was thought to be due to extreme flooding conditions in previous years preventing successful spawns, but this has not been confirmed, and other factors may be the cause.
Further, TPWD’s backup collection points, the tailraces of Lake Texoma and Lake Granbury, also failed to produce sufficient number of female stripers. As a result, many lakes, including Belton, which was scheduled to be stocked with 1.2 million fry, went unstocked in 2019.
Sunshine bass are produced by crossing a female white bass with a male striped bass.
As Tibbs and I continued our conversation, I asked how relatively difficult the male stripers were to obtain compared with the female stripers. Tibbs said some of these male stripers were rather easily collected via rod and reel in a matter of hours fishing on Lake Whitney. Others were collected using attended gill nets on Lake Texoma where stripers were removed as they became entangled and transferred to a transport trailer.
The important thing about male striped bass is that they can be used repeatedly and over a protracted period of time.
It so happened my guide service clients and I had been, and still are, catching large, egg-laden female white bass on Stillhouse. I told Tibbs if there was a need for female white bass, I felt I could confidently contribute to TPWD’s sunshine bass production effort by supplying these fish as broodstock.
To my surprise, Tibbs took me up on the offer on the spot. We hammered out a few logistics and, long story short, he supplied one employee, John Provine, a fisheries technician from the Waco office, and Cody Talley, a TPWD hatchery truck driver and his aerated trailer and tow vehicle from Dundee, Texas, to join me and a hand-picked crew of anglers I assembled to go out and catch female white bass on Stillhouse.
Provine’s role, in addition to catching fish, was to help identify the gender of the fish.
The following Thursday, March 12, our plans came together nicely. We enjoyed a southerly breeze and at least 3 hours of cloud cover from our 7:40 a.m. start.
In my boat was Provine, my brother Andy Maindelle, my wife Rebecca Maindelle and me. From 7:40 to 9:20 a.m. we captured 33 fish, of which 20 were large, egg-bearing females, each 13-14 inches in length.
Once a white bass was captured and the hook removed, Provine would take each fish and hold it upside down in his left hand. Using his right hand, he placed his index finger on the centerline of the fish’s abdomen, just rearward of the pectoral fins; his thumb and middle finger were positioned on the fish’s sides. Provine then gently stroked his three fingers rearwards while pressing downward with his index finger and squeezing inward with his thumb and middle finger. In this way, milt (fish semen) would be released if the fish were males. Males were returned to the water and females retained.
Talley arrived in the hatchery truck and trailer at the Dana Peak Park boat ramp around 9:30 a.m. after a 5-hour drive from near Wichita Falls where the Dundee Hatchery is located.
We pulled my boat up onto the shore parallel to the northmost boat ramp lane and hand-loaded Talley’s large mesh net with the 20 white bass we had captured.
Talley secured his equipment and then joined us on the boat for the second half of our gathering effort.
In the following 90 minutes, we landed another 45 fish, of which 23 were female white bass. We chose to release three of these due to concerns about barotrauma, and retained the remaining 20.
We concluded our efforts around 11:30 a.m. as the sun began to shine brightly and the bite died quickly.
In all, we provided 40 female white bass to further TPWD’s sunshine-strain hybrid striped bass program.
On Thursday evening I texted Talley to see if he had made the 5-hour return trip to the hatchery safely.
He was happy to report that he and all 40 of the fish made the journey in healthy condition and that 24 of the fish went immediately into the egg collection process for use in producing sunshine bass this season.
The remaining 16 fish were placed into grow-out ponds where they will be fed and held until next year.
TPWD is not doing away with palmetto-strain hybrid production, rather, they are supplementing palmetto production with sunshine production.
Because the sunshine strain can be produced earlier in the spring than palmettos, no extra space, facilities or equipment is necessary to produce these additional fish. In addition, due to widespread availability of female white bass and the ability to hold them in a “ready to spawn” state for quite some time by reducing water temperatures, production of palmetto bass can be supplemented with sunshine bass if insufficient female striper broodfish are collected. If this does happen, TPWD can prioritize those for striper production and not impact hybrid production as much, if at all.
According to Tibbs, “Another advantage of sunshine bass production, besides the widespread availability of female white bass, is that they can be retained and re-used the following year. This has significant advantages obviously, since captive broodfish are usually in excellent shape. Some need to be collected every year to replace mortalities. Female stripers are a one-time use only.”
Tibbs added, “TPWD is in the process of ramping up production of sunshine bass, as well as evaluating their effectiveness. The spawning process for sunshine bass is different than palmetto, largely due to the fact that the resulting eggs are adhesive, and water chemistry is much more critical. TPWD hatchery biologists seem to have cracked that code in the past couple years. Literature from other states shows little difference in growth or maximum age of sunshine versus palmetto bass, but TPWD is testing that assumption.
“For the past three years, approximately equal numbers of sunshine and palmetto fingerlings have been stocked in several Texas reservoirs, including Lake Waco. These populations will be evaluated in the next couple of years. When collected, the TPWD genetics lab in San Marcos can determine which strain a fish belongs to, and the fish can be aged by biologists using its otolith. This will allow TPWD to compare the contribution of each strain to the fishery, as well as their length and weight,” said Tibbs.
