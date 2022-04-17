First it was a COVID crisis, followed by winter weather woes, and now ... blotchy bass!
What are blotchy bass you might ask? As the name suggests, blotchy bass are largemouth and smallmouth bass which have irregularly shaped, black ink-like blotches found on the exterior of their bodies.
Such ink-spot-like blotches on bass have been reported as far back as 1982. Up until recently, most assumptions about blotchy bass pointed to stress and/or sun exposure as the root cause.
With the development of enhanced genetic testing in recent years, a United States Geological Survey fisheries laboratory was the first to link the blotchy bass condition to a virus in smallmouth bass.
From 2012 through 2018, USGS collected smallmouth bass in Pennsylvania, identifying evidence of a virus responsible for the blotches, and published a paper about their findings in 2020.
In 2021, USGS identified evidence of a different virus from the same family of viruses, this time responsible for causing blotching in largemouth bass. This unique virus was first detected in largemouth bass collected from Lake Saint Clair in Michigan.
Now, blotchy bass have been detected in every southern state from Texas eastward.
In a phone interview this week with TPWD’s Cynthia Fox Holt, a fisheries biologist, I learned how we local anglers can help answer questions about the distribution of the blotchy bass condition, and help experts figure out the means by which the virus is transmitted.
Should you land a bass with a black blotch on it, Fox requests you make her aware of the location of the capture, as well as provide her with a photograph.
My clients and I have landed numerous such bass from both Stillhouse Hollow and Belton lakes through the years, so I am positive they are already present.
The more specific the location information, the better. For obvious reasons, many anglers may be reluctant to divulge the exact location of their capture of a blotchy bass. For that reason, Fox assures anglers that simply sharing the name of the water body (or at least the county that water body is located in) would be helpful. If you are willing to provide a GPS coordinate, that would be even more welcome.
Such photos and locations may be sent by email or text to Cynthia.Fox@tpwd.texas.gov.
To spread the word about the need for angler input, Fox took to social media, posting a request on Facebook for photos and location of blotchy bass, about a week ago.
Nearly as soon the request went out, conjecture brewed with distrustful individuals suggesting their fishery might be shut down if they reported such an issue. Others suggested that they might kill all the bass and start fresh in order to eliminate the blotchy bass.
Fox acknowledged that the rumor mill is working, but asked that I assure readers that no such things are intended, planned, envisioned or underway.
Due to government protocols in place, the USGS may not survey anglers directly, rather, they must work through state agencies, like TPWD, to collect the data they need to piece together a big picture of what is taking place.
Fox’s role is that of liaison between the USGS and Texas anglers.
The USGS’s aim is to determine the distribution of blotchy bass — where they are and where they are not. USGS also desires to determine if the virus or viruses causing blotchy bass in largemouth and smallmouth are the viruses already uncovered, or potential additional viruses from the same family.
Finally, USGS wants to determine the cause of transmission and the means of transmission.
Fox stressed that blotchy bass are in no way harmful to humans or pets, and that blotchy bass are safe to eat. No handling precautions need to be taken when handling blotchy bass versus the handling precautions normally taken while fishing.
Fox added that the virus has never been detected in humans or domesticated pets.
Bass are not considered diseased just because they carry the virus.
Consider making a note of Fox’s contact information— Cynthia.Fox@tpwd.texas.gov — so you can help be part of the solution to keeping our nation’s fisheries healthy and sustainable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.