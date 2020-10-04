Back in late June this year, I devoted an article to helping anglers understand the thermocline.
I used the analogy of a layer cake to help visualize how the water stratifies by temperature. Consider a layer cake, with a thick upper layer of cake, a thick lower layer of cake and a thin layer of filling in between these two cake layers. This is a good visual of how the water in our lakes “stacks up” during the summer. This stacking is called stratification.
The thick upper layer of cake represents the warm, upper layer of water which is heated daily by the sun, and which is blown about and churned by the wind and waves. This warm, upper layer is lighter (it has a lower density) than the cooler, heavier, higher density water layers beneath it.
This warm, upper layer is called the epilimnion. On Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, this layer extends from the surface, down to around 34 feet or so.
The thick bottom layer of cake represents the cool, bottom layer of water which is more distant from the sun’s heating and is not nearly so impacted by the mixing caused by wind and waves. This cool, bottom layer is heavier (it has a higher density) than the warmer, lighter, lower density water layers above it.
This cool, bottom layer is called the hypolimnion. On Belton and Stillhouse this layer extends from about 40 feet deep down to the lake’s bottom.
Just as oil spilled on the water floats on the water’s surface because the oil is less dense, so the warmer water of the epilimnion floats on top of the cooler water of the hypolimnion because the warmer water is less dense than the more dense cool water beneath it.
The thin layer of filling in between the upper layer of cake and the bottom layer of cake represents a band of water in which a rapid temperature drop occurs with increasing depth.
This layer in between the epilimnion and the hypolimnion is called the thermocline. On Belton and Stillhouse this layer is found from the bottom of the epilimnion (at about 34 feet deep) to the top of the hypolimnion (at about 40 feet deep). Hence, the thermocline is typically about 6 feet thick or so.
That was back in June, just as the thermocline was setting up. As it set up, dissolved oxygen levels below the thermocline fell to levels below those required to support fish life, hence, all fish life was located above the thermocline.
Now, thanks to the early arrival of multiple cold fronts and reduced solar input as day length shortens, the water in the upper layer (the epilimnion) has cooled to the point where it has become cooler than the water beneath it.
This cooling water becomes more dense than it was during the summertime and sinks down into the water making up the thermocline and the hypolimnion, thus displacing both of those and causing a thorough mixing of the water from top to bottom.
Just about anywhere you looked on Belton and Stillhouse this past week, the water temperature was nearly uniform from the surface to beyond 60 feet deep, thus indicating this annual event called turnover has occurred. More importantly, the dissolved oxygen content of the water from top to bottom is now nearly uniform and is thus inhabitable by fish once again.
So, what does this mean for the weekend fisherman hoping to catch a few fish?
First, it means fish are much less likely to be suspended. Because the entire water column is now well-oxygenated, fish can exist at all depths. Deep structures which have been impossible for fish to live on during the warm months will now, once again, be inhabitable.
Additionally, the temperature in shallow waters will again fall into fish species’ preferred temperature ranges and will be more readily occupied by fish life than during the heat of the summer.
Finally, fish will begin to school up more heavily than during the summer months which saw fish spread horizontally and into smaller “wolfpacks.” This is true of both ambush feeders, like crappie, largemouth bass and smallmouth bass, as well as pelagic fish, like white bass, striped bass and hybrid striped bass.
As a result of these changes, angling tactics must change, too.
Success using downrigging and flatline trolling tactics aimed at suspended fish will decrease, as vertical tactics for fish congregated heavily on deep-water structures (for ambush feeders) and deep-water topographic features (for pelagic feeders) will improve.
Catch rates typically improve in the fall, at least until the water temperature falls into the high 50-degree range. As water temperatures drop from their annual highs of around 86F, through the 70s and into the 60s, fish encounter temperatures in their preferred ranges and feed heavily. As the temperatures drop further into the 50s, metabolism slows and the bite slows with it, typically beginning around the second week of December.
Smaller fish are often the norm in the fall. If fish spawned in the spring have made it to this point in the fall, they will likely continue to survive predation. The year class of fish spawned in the spring is typically the largest year class in the lake. Biologists often assume a 50% reduction in numbers for a given year class with each year that passes. So, if 1,000 fish survive to year one, only 500 of those will make it to year two, and of those, only 250 will make it to year three, and so on. Most all 2019 year-class gamefish and some 2020 year-class gamefish have grown large enough to hit lures and bite on baits by this time, so just “by the numbers,” the chances of catching younger fish are greater than the chances of catching older fish, simply because there are more younger fish in the system.
Beyond this, the females of most species have yet to put on the additional weight they put on in the form of egg weight at this point in the annual cycle, so weights tend to be lighter than in the early spring, just before spawning.
Finally, one of the most attractive features of fall fishing is the reduced pressure on our lakes those who fish into the fall and winter will enjoy. As teal, dove, and deer hunting seasons arrive, as folks get involved with school-year athletics and other activities, and as the weather cools beyond the comfort level for some, fewer and fewer anglers turn out with each week that passes, leaving biting fish available to a smaller pool of anglers seeking them.
