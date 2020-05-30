Dean Thompson, director of the 3X9 Tournament Series, contacted me earlier this week with some much anticipated news: “We had 60 teams return to fish event No. 3 after the COVID-19 shutdown. All done while keeping with the CDC guidelines.”
The series had but two events held on March 10 and 17, then was forced to shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.
Although tournament anglers have been anxious to return to competitive bass fishing, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers only recently began issuing lake activity permits required to hold an event the size of the weekly 3X9 Series.
Forty-seven of the 60 teams weighed in at least one fish in this series which limits teams to a three-fish sack. The top 21 teams all brought in a full three-fish limit.
Leading the pack for this milestone event was the team of Jerry Fuller and Jon Stegmeyer. Their three fish weighed in at 14.67 pounds. The men earned $1,010 for that effort.
Finishing in second place was John Guerra and Paul Stokes with 13.37 pounds, earning them $320.
Levi Green and Perry Dixon Jr. brought in 13.21 pounds for third place and $230.
The contest’s largest fish was landed by Bobby Golding. It weighed 8.44 pounds and earned him $515.00.
As the 60 two-angler teams launched, the reservoir stood approximately 0.51 feet above full pool and was clear in the lower two-thirds, with a bit of wind-induced siltiness in the upper third near the Lampasas River mouth.
The water surface temperature stood at around 77 degrees.
In all, 126 bass were weighed in with a cumulative weight of 392.98 pounds, thus an average per-fish weight of 3.12 pounds.
Thompson plans to run this event weekly, beginning at 6 p.m. each Tuesday evening from the four-lane boat ramp inside Stillhouse Park, adjacent to the Stillhouse Hollow Marina located at the end of Simmons Road on the lake’s northeast end.
The 3X9 Series is open to the public, and both boaters and non-boaters may participate. Contact Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen for more information. He may be reached at 254-690-3474.
