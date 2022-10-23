Every Tuesday afternoon I receive an email from a contractor working for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department requesting my input on the fishing for Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes.
By Thursday, the person collecting and consolidating this information for bodies of water across the state publishes this information in an effort to aid anglers to be in the right place at the right time and with the right presentation to catch fish.
Many of my reports suggest that anglers make use of “well-tuned side-imaging” to find fish. Inevitably, because credit is given to those who provide these reports to TPWD, anglers reading these reports will contact me wanting to know exactly what I mean by well-tuned side-imaging.
I suppose if I was totally honest, I would tell you that I am writing this article so that, in the future, I can simply cut and paste the words which follow to satisfy such anglers’ curiosity about that term, instead of having to email, text or spend a lot of time on the phone with each inquiry which comes in.
In summary, well-tuned side-imaging is thin-beam, side-looking, sonar technology which has been adjusted to its full potential so that even small, individual fish may be seen at a distance (over 150 feet away) and in depths of up to 60 feet, thus helping the user both find water which holds fish and eliminate that water which does not.
How to turn side-imaging into well-tuned side-imaging is what the remainder of this article is about.
I have conducted on-the-water sonar training for many years now. The length of these sessions is approximately four hours spent on my clients’ vessels, explaining to them the technology at their disposal, adjusting it for them and then training them on both how to keep it adjusted based on water depth and clarity, and on how to interpret what they are seeing.
Of course, not every one of the lessons presented during these four-hour sessions is of equal value.
Truth be told, the most significant task we complete, and the most valuable instruction given, typically takes place in the first 20 minutes my clients and I spend together. It is during that time when I accompany them in their boat on the water for just a few minutes to accomplish the task of leveling their transducer.
There is no other adjustment (besides powering the unit on in the first place!) which will positively impact the performance of a sonar unit than that of leveling the transducer.
Even when I use the term “leveling the transducer,” many still do not really comprehend what that means. Leveling the transducer means we ensure that the boat’s natural, nose-up attitude under power is accounted for in the angle at which the transducer is installed on a boat’s transom in an attempt to ensure that transducer travels parallel to the lake’s bottom.
The ideal scenario is to have the transom-mounted transducer running parallel to the lake’s bottom at the slowest forward speed the boat is able to maintain when the outboard motor is in gear.
To be clear, leveling the transducer does not mean eyeballing it to see if the transducer is even with the bottom of the boat.
There is a multi-step (but simple) process for making this happen which I am now going to explain.
Know in advance that this goes much more quickly when done with a partner.
The first step is to obtain a short, approximately 10-inch long, rectangular water level (bubble level) as would be used for carpentry, etc., and approximately a dozen quarters.
Next, launch the boat and drive in a straight line going as slowly as the boat will go while continuously in gear. The more flat and calm the surface, the better, so go to a wind-protected area to do this.
Choose a hard, flat spot on the boat’s deck, like the front or rear casting deck. As the boat is moving forward, place the level on that spot, in line with the keel, or midline, of the boat.
Since most boats travel in a slightly nose-up attitude, this will cause the bubble in the level to go to the bow end of the level. Now, using the coins as shims, place as many coins under the aft end of the level (the end of the level nearest the outboard motor) as necessary to cause the bubble to center itself between the two levelling lines in the level. If you get the bubble close, but it is still not exactly leveled, try gently sliding the level forward or rearward on the stack of coins to make this final, exacting adjustment.
Take note of both the exact position of the level and the exact number of coins used. Now, have your partner keep the level and coins immobilized while you focus on putting the boat back on the trailer.
With the boat back on the trailer, one person continuing to hold the level and coins in place, and the other person driving the tow vehicle with the driver’s side window down, drive slowly up the ramp and continue on forward to some minimally sloped terrain. When the shimmed level once again reads perfectly level, the person holding the level will then let the driver know to stop. Once the vehicle is stopped, check for levelness again and proceed accordingly.
If a minor adjustment is needed, the trailer’s dolly wheel can be used to raise or lower the nose of the boat slightly. If greater adjustment is needed, take advantage of upward or downward sloping terrain to get the level’s bubble centered.
Once the shimmed level once again reads perfectly level, your boat is now on your trailer at the exact same nose-up attitude it was in while moving slowly forward in gear while on the water. If the sides of your boat have a scumline from dirt and debris, you may notice that this scumline is now roughly parallel to the ground, as well.
Now, take the level (without coins) and place the top edge of it flush against the bottom (downward-facing) surface of the transducer and in-line with the keel (not side to side). If the bubble is not centered, your transducer is not correctly positioned.
To correct this, simply loosen the hardware attaching the transducer to the bracket (do not unscrew the hardware connecting the bracket to the boat). Manually rotate the transducer slightly forward or rearward until the level reads perfectly level (again, this is made easier with an assistant), and then tighten the hardware to fix the transducer into this new, correct position.
At this point it is wise to use either a Dremel tool, an engraving tool, a scribe, permanent marker or automotive paint marker to make a witness mark on the bracket’s components which will reveal movement if, in the future, the transducer is bumped and moves from this desired position. Making this mark now will prevent having to re-do this whole procedure in the future.
The next time the boat is launched, the transducer will travel parallel to the bottom of the lake when the boat is moved at the lowest forward speed (which is best for finding fish and fish-holding cover).
With this task accomplished, I then train my students on how to further tweak the side-imaging settings (color palette, sensitivity, contrast, sharpness, water column sensitivity, etc.) to make a good thing even better.
Even inexpensive, entry-level sonars these days are feature-packed and, properly mounted and used, can be effective fish finding tools. Building on the weak foundation of a non-level transducer, however, will render even high-end units powerless to reveal all there is to see under the water’s surface.
