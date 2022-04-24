The white bass fishing is simply off the charts on Belton Lake right now.
Not only did clients Shawn DeJournett, Mike Stone and Randall Stone break my all-time single trip boat record of 389 fish with their 392-fish catch on Tuesday, but I had multiple other parties land over 200 fish over the course of the week.
A few things are contributing to this excellent fishery which, if history is any teacher, should persist through May.
First, the water temperature is steadily rising. Since they are cold-blooded creatures, fishes’ metabolism rises with water temperature. Fish simply need to eat more food more often to meet their bodies’ rising demand for energy.
Next, we have stable, and fairly clear water conditions. With no significant rains or flooding in quite some time, no major changes in water temperature, turbidity or elevation have occurred, thus creating a stable environment for all fish species.
This week we enjoyed both wind and abundant cloud cover. Both serve to dim down the ambient light level versus a bright, sunny, cloudless sky condition. White bass, and all other members of the temperate bass family, are known for feeding best in low-light conditions. This week offered ample, extended low-light fishing conditions.
Another contributing factor is the ongoing annual threadfin shad spawn. Most every morning, millions of these forage fish head from deep water, up into shallow water where they then run parallel to the bank as the females drop eggs and the males fertilize those eggs. Every manner of gamefish in Belton Lake follow these small fish up shallow and feed upon them. Because fishing in shallow water tends to be less complicated, catch rates go up, all else being equal.
Finally, there is a noticeable drop in fishing pressure on Belton Lake which I suspect is related to the scarcity of hybrid striped bass as that stocked fish population rebuilds after poor recruitment from the 2015 and 2016 stocking, and a missed stocking in 2019.
Although no two fishing trips are exactly alike, generally speaking, I took my clients up into shallow water early in the morning while the shad spawn was taking place and was visible to the naked eye. We either sight-cast or blind-cast in water 15 feet deep or less using MAL Original Lures. These are the lightest lures in the MAL Lure family and therefore can be retrieved quickly without fear of dragging them or snagging them on bottom.
Once the shallow water action waned, I moved my clients out deeper, typically into 28 to 42 feet of water, using well-tuned sonar to search for tightly congregated schools of white bass. Once found, we hovered atop them using Minn Kota’s Spot-Lock technology.
In this deeper water, we used the MAL Heavy Lures and/or MAL Dense Lures dropped straight down beneath the boat to the bottom, then reeled them at a moderate cadence upward while observing Garmin LiveScope to gauge fish response to our efforts.
In both shallow water and in deep water, the key to effectively fishing the MAL Lure is to get the blade spinning and then to keep it spinning. This is easily accomplished by executing one or two hard, fast turns of the reel handle, once all slack has been removed from the line.
I fished two trips on Monday, with Jim, Jeffrey, Hayden and Ryan Grier landing 194 fish in four hours during the morning. Caleb and Matthew, the fifth- and ninth-grade sons of a deployed Army helicopter pilot, accompanied by their grandfather, Tim Herold of Edgewater, Fla., landed another 206 fish that evening in just 3½ hours.
On Tuesday, the aforementioned record-breaking trip took place with 392 fish landed.
On Wednesday, Allen Naff, of Bertram, and his adult son, Todd Naff, of Bryan, landed 202 fish.
On Thursday morning, Matt Laakso from the Austin area landed 101 fish while celebrating his birthday, and, on Thursday evening, Mike Shouse of Georgetown, accompanied by his son-in-law, Reed Neinast, of Katy, landed another 201 fish.
I wrapped up the week’s efforts on Thursday to avoid both the wind and the crowds which would come with the end of the work week. The total catch for this week came to 1,296 fish.
This fishing is as good as it gets at Belton right now. This annual window of excellent fishing normally kicks in when the water temperature rises to around 60 and will normally last until late May.
The next excellent window of fishing will take place in the early fall, after the lake turns over, and until the water temperature falls to around 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.