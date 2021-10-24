On her Columbus Day school holiday on Oct. 11, 8-year-old Kaedence Gangloff of Belton went fishing with her grandfather, Dave Moreno, of Temple.
As the two headed to their fishing spot, neither of them suspected the adventure would result in the catch of a record fish.
Moreno, who works as a gunsmith at Guns Plus in Georgetown, had all manner of options to choose from to spend time with his granddaughter, yet he chose fishing.
When I asked him about why he chose angling, he said, “I just wanted to do something in the outdoors with her, something different, something off the electronics and out of the house.”
On this particular day, Moreno and Kaedence headed to Arrowhead Park, just off of West Adams Avenue on Belton Lake’s main basin.
The pair’s approach was simple: Use a spinning rod and reel designed just for children to present a worm below a bobber by casting it out into the water from the bank.
Kaedence, who was only introduced to the sport a few weeks ago, enjoyed success right away, catching numerous sunfish, all of which were small.
Then the big fish struck. Kaedence knew this fish was different from the bluegill sunfish she had landed up to that point in the trip. Once the fish was landed, it was found to be a redear sunfish measuring 10¾ inches long.
Moreno said, “Kaedence is normally quiet and reserved, and we’re proud that she’s been willing to try something new. When she caught her fish, she was squealing and hollering because of the excitement of catching something big.”
Moreno and his wife, Chrissy, provided me with the needed information to have Kaedence’s fish entered as a Belton Lake catch-and-release record in the Junior Angler category open to all youths under the age of 17.
The current all-ages record, landed in May of this year was 10.38 inches in length. Kaedence’s fish will be the first of this species entered in the Junior Angler catch-and-release category.
The catch-and-release category requires only that a fish be measured and must exceed a species-specific minimum (10 inches for sunfish, 15 inches for white bass, and so on). The angler must then supply a photo of the angler holding the fish, as well as the fish shown placed on a ruler, tape measure or other measuring device so as to clearly show the fish’s length from its nose to the end of its pinched tail lobes.
Fortunately, a good Samaritan, John Burke of Morgan’s Point Resort, was on site and was able to supply Moreno and Kaedence with a ruler necessary to measure the fish. He also served as witness to the measurement, which is required on such a record application.
Although the several mild cold fronts which have passed over Central Texas thus far this autumn have dropped the water temperature from the summer high of around 86F, the water, now in the mid-70s is still plenty warm to keep warm water species like bass and sunfish up shallow.
With no major cold front currently in the extended forecast, we should enjoy this fishing for at least a few more weeks to come.
Remember, sunfish are a cover-loving species, so all else being equal, placing a bait near some form of cover (a rock, a bush, a tree, a dock, etc.) will up your odds of success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.