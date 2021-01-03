My phone rang the day after Christmas. On the other end of the line was Waco firefighter Johnathan Watts of Gatesville. He and his wife, Aspen, had taken their sons, Jake (age 7) and Jace (4) on an afterwork catfishing trip to Belton Lake.
Watts had texted me earlier in the week to confirm that I had certified scales, as he and his family were specifically targeting a Junior Angler category record blue catfish, and he wanted to be sure of where to go and what to do if they landed the fish they were after.
The family launched their flat-bottomed johnboat, equipped with a Go-Devil style shallow water motor, around noon and spent about an hour catching bait (gizzard shad) before setting lines out.
Watts said this about spending time in the outdoors with his sons: “Pursuing record fish with our sons Jake and Jace is something we enjoy doing and it gives us a goal. Jake also holds the Lake Whitney junior flathead record. When he got that certificate, he showed and told everyone he came into contact with. I look forward to the many more years of fishing and possible record fish that we will catch over the years as a family.”
With bait procured, Watts set up to drift along a channel. Their setup consisted of multiple 7½-foot medium heavy Pro Angler rods with Abu Garcia 6500 Catfish Special casting reels. The reels were spooled with 65-pound test Power Pro braided line using Santee Cooper rigs with 50-pound test Berkley Big Game leaders and 10/0 Whisker Seeker Triple Threat hooks with big gizzard shad heads as bait.
Watts detailed the tale of the catch as it unfolded.
“We started our first drift and about 40 minutes in, about 2 o’clock, we had a rod just get slammed and started ripping drag. We instantly knew that this was the fish we was looking for. So, Jake jumped on it and started cranking on it leaving it in the Monster rod holder so we didn’t lose a rod. Jake finally got it off the bottom and got it to the surface after it making several runs pulling drag while Jake’s little brother cheered him on. Once he got it to the surface, Momma was waiting with the net. And she did a great job netting it on the first try while it was thrashing at the surface.”
When asked about his big catch, Jake said, “It fought like it was a big gar. It felt like it fought forever. I felt like it was going to pull me in the water, but I wasn’t going to let go.”
Watts contacted me by phone soon after the catch and we made arrangements for the family to meet me at my residence near Stillhouse Hollow in order to get weight and length measurements. The fish was kept lively in a 50-gallon tub during transport.
We handled the fish as little as possible to keep it in excellent condition for release. The fish measured 39 inches and weighed 34 pounds on a certified scale, thus eclipsing the current Junior Angler category record.
I took the required photographs, completed the required application, and submitted them to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department via my laptop computer. As the family looked on I asked Watts what fueled his family’s desire to see the big fish released alive.
He said, “Catch and release is important because only a small percentage of fish become trophy-size fish. And that fish might be as old as me. By releasing fish over 10 pounds you are releasing fish with good genetics and fish that have a better chance of becoming future trophies. The 10- and 20-pounders you release today could be the trophies your kids or grandkids catch years from now.”
Jake’s own take on catch-and-release fishing was a bit different from his dad’s. When asked about why he wanted to release his trophy fish, Jake told my wife, Rebecca, “I want to release her so I can catch her again when she is bigger.”
Jake’s proud parents added, “Jake was born into a fishing family of avid fisherman where his dad, grandpa and great-grandpa had grew up on the water. Jake has been on the water since he was born, so an interest in fishing comes natural.”
