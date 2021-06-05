Thanks to an atypically cool, wet May, area lakes are on the rise as the Corps of Engineers works to juggle the release of waters flowing into the Brazos River to prevent flooding. As a result, Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 2.33 feet above its conservation level, and still rising as Tuesday’s 3X9 Series tournament took place.
Finishing in first place were brothers-in-law James Millsap and Jody Berger. Their three-fish limit of largemouth bass weighed 20.31 pounds and was anchored by an 8.59-pound fish.
Millsap had this to say about the win: “We’re not doing anything fancy, just dragging big C(arolina)-rigs in deeper water. We’ve been waiting for the larger fish to show up, and they finally did last night!”
Berger added: “Only had five bites, so you have to be patient and lucky.”
Second place and $430 went to Wendy Randolph and Randy Butler for their 15.16-pound three-fish limit.
Third place and the big bass prize went to Dennis Keating and Bob Cruff. They weighed in 13.84 pounds of fish, including a 10.72-pound bass.
Last week’s first-place team, Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake, finished 41st place this week.
The water is also considerably cooler than normal, with surface temperatures just reaching the mid-70s for the first time this year over the Memorial Day weekend.
This week, 66 teams competed for the $1,175 first prize and for the $500 big bass prize.
In all, 122 fish were weighed in, the cumulative weight of which was 355.30 pounds, yielding an average weight per fish of 2.91 pounds
Of the 66 teams participating, 43 weighed in at least one fish. Thirty-six weighed in a full three-fish limit.
For information on participating in the series, contact tournament director Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.