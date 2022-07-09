On Tuesday evening, 50 two-angler teams participated in the 3X9 Series’ 16th weekly event in the bass fishing tournament contest that runs from March through September.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake continues to drop and heat up, with surface temperatures now around 86 degrees, and the elevation now more than 6 feet below normal.
Hydrilla continues to reach to the surface from depths of around 24 feet, and is matted on the surface in most areas under 10 feet in depth.
Teammates Brian Bustilloz and Cody Randolph mustered the single heaviest three-fish limit of the evening to win first place and the $1,000 prize which went with it. The pair placed 17.04 pounds of bass on the scales, with the heaviest of the three weighing 6.42 pounds.
Bustilloz said of their efforts, “We caught a six-pounder about an hour in, and then it became tough for us. Just before dark, on three back-to-back casts, we caught the rest of our weight. We got lucky!”
Second place went to brothers Adrian and Daniel Barnes who weighed in 14.36 pounds of bass, including a 7.27-pound largemouth. They earned $300.
Third place went to partners Charlie Gantenbein and Wendy Randolph who weighed in 13.15 pounds of bass, including one which went 6.85 pounds. They earned $180.
This week’s Big Bass prize went to the team of Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller. Their 7.79-pound largemouth rounded out their three-fish limit which totaled 12.91 pounds.
Last week’s father-and-son victors, Paul and Kessler Stokes, did not compete this week.
A total of 98 fish weighing a cumulative 281.64 pounds were brought to the scales. This does not count undersized fish which were immediately released, nor fish which were culled and replaced with larger fish.
Participants in the series accumulate points both for participation and performance. Those points count toward the angler of the year prize at the end of the season. Going into this tournament, the top three teams were Wade and Jim Golden in first place, Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen in second place, and Cris and Justin Tatum in third place.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474.
