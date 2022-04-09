On Tuesday evening, 69 two-angler teams turned out on the shores of Stillhouse Hollow Lake under warm, breezy conditions to compete in the weekly 3X9 Series bass fishing tournament which runs from March through September.
The goal each week is to catch the heaviest three-fish limit of bass in the event’s three-hour time limit which begins at 6 p.m.
As the event concluded, a three-fish limit weighing 15.66 pounds took first place. This catch was made by the team of Canyon and Skyler Carothers. The anglers’ limit was anchored by the tourney’s second-largest fish. That fish weighed 7.95 pounds and helped the men earn a check for $1,150.
Second place went to the team of C.J. Glenn and Brian Pittman. Their three-fish limit weighed 14.65 pounds and earned the partners a check for $450.
Third place went to the team of Jason Dildine and Jim Golden. Their three-fish limit weighed 14.04 pounds.
The event’s single largest fish was captured by Bill Blisard while fishing with his partner, Mike Carroll.
Blisard’s fish weighed 8.88 pounds and earned a Big Bass Prize worth $475.
According to Blisard, the capture of this large bass went like this: “I had been catching, on average, two to two-and-a-half-pound fish in my first area. I made a move to another area and, on fifth cast, caught her on soft plastic in 18 feet of water in a grass line.”
One of last week’s winners, Colten Hill, partnered with Gary Johnson this week. The men placed eighth with 11.81 pounds.
Anglers faced near-record heat for this early April event, as highs for the day reached to, or just beyond, 90 degrees around Central Texas.
This rapid warmup had the surface temperature solidly in the low 60s over the entire lake. Due to lack of significant rainfall to our north and west in Stillhouse Hollow’s watershed, the lake is more than 3.5 feet low and is losing 0.01 to 0.04 feet of water daily.
Of the 69 teams competing, 49 weighed in at least one fish. In all, 140 fish were brought in for weighing. The cumulative weight of these fish was 446.35 pounds, thus yielding an average weight of 3.19 pounds per fish.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen, at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.