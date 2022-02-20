My two least favorite months for fishing are June and February, in that order. Let’s talk about February.
On Stillhouse Hollow and Belton lakes, we just experienced the lowest water temperatures these lakes have cooled to thus far this year following the passage of Winter Storm Landon and the several subsequent minor cold fronts which followed.
As I probed the depths this week, the water on Belton was a nearly uniform 50.8F from the surface to the bottom in 65 feet of water.
Fish, being the cold-blooded creatures they are, simply do not move or feed as much in cold water as they do in warmer water due to reduced metabolism. That is the downside of cold water.
On the upside, the water is now well-oxygenated from top to bottom, and many of the structures and topographic features of the bottom off-limits to fish during the warm season from June through September are now teeming with gamefish and bait.
Also on the positive side, gamefish tend to school in larger schools as they hold in deeper water, whereas those same fish tend to fan out horizontally when in shallower water.
Contending with cold front after cold front is tricky this time of year. Nearly one in every three of my booked trips gets negatively affected by weather, either due to extreme cold or unmanageably high winds.
Learning to “play the weather” is helpful, but only if your schedule is flexible enough to get out on the water when the time is right.
In the winter months, the last day of a warming trend before an incoming cold front is a solid bet. The air temperature is typically as high as it will get prior to the next front’s arrival, cloud cover is typically abundant and winds are typically blowing. Unfortunately, as was the case on Wednesday when such conditions occurred, the winds can be too high to fish safely.
Additionally, the hours immediately before a front’s arrival, identified by the window of time during which the wind shifts from southwest to west, then to northwest, can also offer above-average results.
The conditions to avoid, on the other hand, are the cold, clear, calm conditions following a front’s passage. Such a set of conditions is often referred to as post-frontal weather.
This past week I fished only twice, once on Tuesday in the lull of weather between cold fronts, and again on Thursday morning, just in advance of the arrival of the cold front currently influencing our weather this weekend.
Tuesday produced 63 fish for two anglers, and Thursday produced 75 fish for two anglers.
Considering all that is going on with the season and the weather, I chose to look for heavy congregations of fish in deep water, knowing that when I found them, my presentation would have to be “low and slow,” meaning that I would need to fish on or near bottom, and keep fast and/or excessive movements to a minimum.
My presentation of choice is the white, 5/8-oz. Bladed Hazy Eye Slab of my own making. I originally designed this to imitate the color, size and profile of threadfin shad, then, after seeing how attractive spinning blades are to white bass through my experimentation with the MAL Lure, I added a small willowleaf blade-equipped treble hook, resulting in an even more effective slab.
The process used once fish are found on sonar is to hold the boat directly atop the fish using Spot-Lock,then drop the slab down to bottom while observing it on Garmin LiveScope or traditional colored sonar (also called 2D sonar).
Depending on how aggressive the fish appear to be, I then either lift the lure slowly off bottom by raising my rod tip slowly and smoothly upward (for less aggressive fish), or slowly reel the lure up off the bottom at a steady rate (for more aggressive fish).
With clients aboard, I will actually have them practice this a few times at dockside before we head out in pursuit of fish so they get the hang of it before encountering fish. Using a light-action, 8-foot spinning rod, I have them place their rod tip on or within inches of the water’s surface, then, with the line nearly taut but with the lure still resting on bottom, I have them slowly and steadily raise the rod upward to the 11 o’clock position in a span of 5 seconds. To coach them properly, I actually have them count out loud, “One-thousand, two-thousand, three thousand …” so the rate of rise they get is spot-on.
If reeling, I will go no more than four or five cranks off bottom if I do not see fish follow. If lifting, I will go no more than the equivalent of those same four or five handle turns.
Once you tempt a fish to follow, I have found that continuing the same upward movement of the lure, at the same rate of travel, is the single most effective way to goad a following fish into striking. As I have a chance to observe both successful and less successful anglers aboard my boat, I find the ones who closely follow this guidance do best.
Those who see a following fish on sonar and either speed up, or slow down, or stop, or stop and jiggle the lure often actually spook the fish whereas those who just keep right on moving the lure in a way that attracted the fish in the first place wind up doing all the catching.
I have observed this same behavior for largemouth bass, white bass, hybrid striped bass, full-blooded striped bass and freshwater drum.
Occasionally, fish will follow a lifted lure and will still be following the lure after the angler has lifted his or her arm upward as far as possible. When this happens, continuing the unbroken rising motion can be accomplished by transitioning from lifting to reeling. With practice, this can be done smoothly.
The tendency for fish to follow up high in the water column in this manner is an indicator that the reeling tactic should be used over the lifting tactic. This often occurs as feeding activity is on the rise.
When fish are too lethargic to follow and overtake a slowly moved slab, then even slower tactics, like dead-sticking, are required. That is another subject for another Sunday.
In the meantime, we bide our time waiting for the spring warmup with warmer temperatures and greater day length.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.