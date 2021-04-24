On Tuesday evening, as a mild, dry cold front blew in, 71 teams ventured out on Stillhouse Hollow Lake to compete in the sixth weekly event of the 3X9 Series bass fishing tournament that runs from March through September.
Long-time 3X9 Series teammates Levi Green and Perry Dixon finished on top this week with the single heaviest three-fish limit, anchored by the contest’s single largest fish. Their sack weighed in at 15.40 pounds, and the big bass weighed in at 8.02 pounds.
“We managed to put together a good pattern, fishing scattered grass, clipping the tops of the grass using chatter baits and square bill crank baits,” Green said.
Green and Dixon split a check for $1,555 for their win.
Coming in second this week was Canyon and Skyler Carothers. This team weighed in 14.12 pounds of bass and took home $480. This team finished in third place in the series’ second event this season with 14.5 pounds.
Third place this week went to Josh Bingham and Colton Hill with 14.01 pounds. They earned $250.
Of the 71 teams competing, 51 weighed in at least one fish. Forty-one brought in a full three-fish limit.
The winds were at 15 mph, and gusting harder, but the air temperature was still mild. The lake was 0.95 feet below full pool and the surface temperature was nearly 3 degrees cooler than during the previous week’s tournament, thanks to unseasonably cool weather and abundant cloud cover of late.
The teams brought in a total of 138 fish to be weighed, the cumulative weight of which was 411.22 pounds, thus yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.98 pounds.
Interested anglers may contact Dean Thompson of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle at 254-690-3474 for details on participating in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.