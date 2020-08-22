As the old saying goes, “Winds from the north, the fisherman goes not forth.”
Thanks to the passage of a mild cold front in the overnight hours from Sunday night into Monday morning this past week, Central Texas experienced post-frontal conditions on Tuesday.
Such conditions typically make fishing difficult under bright skies, calm winds and high barometric pressure. Such was the case for the 59 teams participating in this week’s 3X9 Series tournament held out of Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Perry Dixon, who with his partner Levi Green won this week’s tournament, labeled the fishing “extremely difficult.”
Indeed, this week’s winning three-fish limit of 13.34 pounds was over six pounds lighter than last week’s winning limit of 19.46 pounds.
Dixon and Green, who have fished together for over 13 years after meeting at a Texas Anglers Bass Club event, initially attempted to catch fish by pitching soft plastic baits into hydrilla. When that did not work, the two backed out to hydrilla growing in 14 to 17 feet of water and ripped crankbaits through the grass to draw reaction bites.
This tactic produced seven legal bass, thus allowing them to cull up to their final 13.34-pound weight.
The win earned the men $1,295, which included the big bass award for their 6.85-pound largemouth.
Placing second this week was the team of Manuel Buitron and Terry Oldham. This team weighed in 11.58 pounds of bass and earned $310. This team landed the contest’s second largest fish which weighed 5.58 pounds.
Third place went to David Kipp and Justin Rogers who weighed in 10.46 pounds of fish.
Thirty of the teams brought at least one fish to be weighed in. Twenty of those teams brought in a full three-fish limit.
In all, 76 fish were weighed in. This does not include sub-legal fish, nor fish that were culled.
The cumulative weight of the fish weighed in was 203.87 pounds, thus yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.68 pounds. The average number of fish weighed in per team was 1.29; the average weight of fish brought to the scales per team was 3.40 pounds.
Contact Dean Thompson of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle for details about the 3X9 Series at 254-690-3474.
