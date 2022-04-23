Putting safety first, 3X9 Series tournament director Dean Thompson made a good call last Tuesday in canceling the weekly fishing event held from March through September.
Just minutes after what would have been the event’s 6 p.m. launch time on April 12, high winds, thunder, lightning, hail, and an EF-3 tornado unleashed their fury along Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s south shore, damaging a number of homes in the South Shore subdivision and elsewhere.
On Tuesday, the anglers were back at it and, although the winds were high, many were successful in finding a full three-fish limit to weigh in.
Long-time series anglers and partners John Dulaney and Brian Young led the pack this week with their limit of largemouth bass which weighed 16.12 pounds. This first-place finish, which included a 7.20-pound fish, earned the men $1,060.
Dulaney said this about his team’s win: “We went with a good plan based on how we have been catching them ... we thought! Picked up a couple smaller fish the first half of the tournament and then scrapped it. Wasn’t looking good at all! I finally tried something different and started getting bit and eventually caught a good fish.
“Brian moved the boat to help us with how we thought the fish would be positioned with the wind and joined me. In an hour’s time, our day had totally changed and Brian caught that 7.20 to cull that first good fish I caught which was about 3.5 lbs. We still didn’t think we had enough, but they were a little heavier than we thought, and the rest is history.
“I credit listening to the fish, factoring how the wind would affect them, having a good partner, and the good Lord above for our win!”
Second place went to Dean Alexander and Adrian Sanchez with 15.45 pounds which included a 6.93-pound fish, earning the men $350.
Third place went to Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake. The contest’s single largest fish, landed by Rake, weighed 7.25 pounds and contributed substantially to the pair’s total weight of 15.16 pounds.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen, at 254-690-3474.
