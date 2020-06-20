In 3X9 Series bass fishing action this week, the series saw another strong, 70-team turnout for the weekly event held on Tuesdays out of the Stillhouse Hollow Marina on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Finishing on top was the team of Manuel Buitron and Terry Oldham, who traveled in from the Wimberley area to fish the event. They landed 12.80 pounds of fish to take first place and a check for $1,100.
Second place and the “big bass prize” for the single heaviest fish weighed in went to the team of Rodney Thompson and Bill Blisard. Blisard’s 9.60-pound largemouth anchored the team’s 12.61-pound, three-fish limit and earned the pair $800.
“Caught her on a soft plastic in deep water,” Blisard said. “Baitfish and timing have been key factors for us the last few weeks.”
Third place this week went to Bobby Golding and Todd Murrell. Their three fish weighed 11.75 pounds and earned them $250.
Based on excellent participation, prize money was paid out down to seventh place this week.
The team of Thomas Wells and BJ Carothers, which prevailed over the pack the last two weeks, settled for a ninth-place finish this week.
Forty-nine of the 70 teams weighed in at least one fish. A grand total of 134 fish were brought to the scales.
The average per-fish weight was 2.92 pounds. The average number of fish caught per team was 1.91, and the average per-team weight was 5.51 pounds.
Surface temperatures on the reservoir have been between 81 and 84 degrees and continue rising with increasing day length and warming weather. As the water temperature continues to creep up, stress levels on caught fish also increases.
According to tournament director Dean Thompson, “Fish care was top priority.”
The 3X9 Series takes a number of steps to proactively reduce fish handling time during periods of high heat.
Contact Thompson at 254-690-3474 for more information about series participation.
