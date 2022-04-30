The 61 teams participating in this week’s 3X9 Series bass tournament finally got a break on the weather after having two of their most recent tournaments negatively impacted by the same.
The weather Tuesday at the launch site at Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake was pleasant, with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 70s, and light winds. The water temperature was approximately 68, and the reservoir stood at 3.96 feet low.
Finishing in the lead with a weight of 18.88 pounds was the father-and-son team of Daniel and Tanner Barnes.
According to Barnes, “Our biggest fish came on a Texas rig off of wood. Our others came on a Texas rig on grass points in 10 to 12 feet of water.”
The Barneses’ three-fish limit was anchored by a 7.75-pound largemouth bass. This limit earned the pair a check for $1,100.
Second place went to Gary Johnson and Colton Hill. The pair put together a three-fish limit weighing 16.13 pounds, earning a check for $400. Their largest fish weighed 8.01 pounds.
Third place went to John Riley and Fred Nazario with a 13.78-pound limit. This finish earned the men $220.
The single largest fish weighed in this week was captured by solo angler Scott Bigham. That fish weighed 8.65 pounds and aided Bigham in obtaining a fifth-place finish, along with a check for $435.
Last week’s victors, Brian Young and John Dulaney, placed further back in the pack this week with a three-fish limit weighing 8.35 pounds.
Of the 61 teams participating, 44 brought at least one legal fish in to be weighed. A total of 40 three-fish limits were weighed in.
In all, 126 fish were brought to the scales, and the cumulative weight of those fish was 407.62 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 3.24 pounds.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474. The series runs weekly on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. from March through September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.