On Tuesday evening, 53 teams turned out for the weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament held at Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
This summer’s weather has been atypical, presenting anglers with higher than normal water levels and lower than normal water temperatures.
After nearly an inch of rain fell over much of Central Texas on Monday evening, both Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow were rising on Tuesday as runoff made its way into both lakes.
This week the father-and-son team of Jim and Wade Golden placed first, and they won in a big way, finishing a full two-plus pounds ahead of the second-place team, and over six pounds ahead of the third-place team.
The Goldens’ three-fish limit weighed in at 18.24 pounds and included a 7.57-pound largemouth bass.
Jim Golden reported, “We have really struggled this year on Tuesday nights. Feels good to catch some quality fish. We were targeting fish suspended in trees off the river channel. Working a Texas-rigged
Yum Dinger and 1/4-oz spinner bait. I had went fishing late last week and caught some smaller schooling fish close to some trees. I found the larger fish suspended in trees with our electronics. Then started specifically targeting those larger fish in the treetops.”
Second place went to the husband-and-wife team of Floyd and Vickie Lesiker. The Lesikers landed the contest’s largest fish, a largemouth bass weighing 8.16 pounds. The couple’s entire sack weighed 16.19 pounds.
Floyd Lesiker reported catching the big fish off of “… outside grass lines in eighteen to twenty feet.”
Third place went to partners Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson. The men brought 11.53 pounds of bass to the scales.
Last week’s winners, Bill Blisard and Mike Carroll, finished in 24th place this week, weighing in a single fish at 2.18 pounds.
A total of 69 fish were weighed in with a cumulative weight of 186.55 pounds, thus yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.7 pounds. Twenty-eight of the 53 teams weighed in at least one fish.
Anglers interested in participating in this weekly tournament that is open to the public may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.