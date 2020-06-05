BJ Carothers and his partner, Thomas Wells, reported taking their winning sack of fish from 12-14 feet of water on Texas-rigged green pumpkin red lizards on Tuesday at the weekly 3X9 Series evening tournament held on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The team’s best fish weighed 9.61 pounds; its limit weighed 16.21 pounds and earned the men $1,500. Carothers said the fish never headed to the surface for a head shake, but rather bulldogged deep multiple times before being brought to the net.
The 3X9 Series, so called because anglers strive to catch three legal fish by the 9 p.m. end time, entered its second week after restarting following a hiatus due to COVID-19.
This week’s showing of 70 teams was an improvement over the already strong showing last week which saw 60 teams turn out.
Tournament director Dean Thompson indicated that the social distancing protocols they put in place served them well, even with a high number of participants.
When asked about how noticeable these precautions were from a participant’s standpoint, Carothers said, “It’s no big deal; we just take it in stride. It is a little different because only one person can go up to weigh fish in while the rest stand back, and they don’t give winners the check on the spot. We go to pick it up the next day.”
Other teams placing well this week included the second-place finishers, John Guerra and Paul Stokes with 13.85 pounds, earning them $400. These men also placed second last week.
Finishing in third place this week was Ryan Warren and Jason Derrick with 13.64 pounds of fish which earned them $250.
In all, the 161 fish brought in weighed a cumulative 489.61 pounds, an average per-fish weight of 3.04 pounds.
The 3X9 Series is open to the public, and both boaters and non-boaters may participate. Contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen for more information. He may be reached at 254-690-3474.B
