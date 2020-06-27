For the fourth consecutive week 3X9 Series participation was at or near 70 teams in the weekly Tuesday evening event held at Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Each team’s goal was to capture the heaviest three-fish limit in the three-hour time limit alloted, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The team of Robert Christian and Philip Walters took the victory this week with 11.81 pounds. Their largest fish, a 6.33-pound largemouth, was the second largest fish taken in the tournament. The men won $1,080.
According to Christian, “My partner and I had been able to get bites shallow in some places as well as deep. However, the deeper water bite proved to bring bigger fish. So, going into the tournament we focused on grass edges in 15 to 20 feet every place we stopped. We caught a total of six keepers last night and we used a variety of baits from Zoom Green Pumpkin Flukes, swim jigs in a shad pattern, and Green Pumpkin Texas-rigged finesse worms. Our kicker was caught on a Carolina-rigged presentation.”
The largest bass of the night was captured by Robert Mieras while fishing with his partner, Johnny Wierzbicki. Mieras’ fish weighed in at 6.56 pounds.
Second place went to Colten and Pat Washburn. Their 10.66-pound limit earned them $385.
Third place went to Ronnie Reinhardt and Kyle Turknett. Their 10.40-pound limit earned them $245.
Thanks to excellent participation, prize money was paid out down to seventh place.
Once again, the team of BJ Carothers and Thomas Wells finished in the top 10 with a fourth-place finish this week. Given two first-place finishes, additional top-10 finishes and a tournament series shortened by COVID-19, these men will be a team to watch as the series heads to the championship in the fall.
Of the 67 teams launching this week, 48 returned with a least one legal fish to weigh in.
In all, 130 legal fish were brought to the scales and all 130 were released alive. The cumulative weight of those fish was 364.74 pounds, or 2.81 pounds per fish, on average.
Contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474 about series participation.
