The 3X9 Series, a weekly Tuesday night bass fishing tournament series that runs from March 16 through Sept. 21 on Stillhouse Hollow Lake kicked off the 2021 season Tuesday with 66 teams competing.
First place went to Daniel and Adrian Barnes with 15.98 pounds, earning $1,175.
The single largest bass of the event was landed by the team of Charlie Gantenbein and Mike McClafferty. That fish weighed in at 8.9 pounds and aided the men in attaining a second-place finish with 15.23 pounds. The men earned $760.
When asked about the capture of the big bass, Gantenbein said, “I had four groups of fish located in practice for the first event of the the 3x9 Series. But for some reason the bite was a little off last night.
“We bounced around the two areas I had them located and tried to time the big bite correctly. I was relying heavily on my forward-facing sonar to stay on these fish as they didn’t seem to stay in one area for long. All three fish that were taken to the scales, came on a Carolina rig on the edges of grass lines.”
Third place went to Gary Riggs and Billy Spears with 13.53 pounds, earning $225.
A few rule changes went into effect this year, among them the requirement to fish at least 14 events to qualify for the championship, and a free championship entry for teams fishing all 28 weekly events. The championship will go from a two-day event to a one-day finale, slated for Sept. 25.
Tuesday’s efforts resulted in the capture of 99 bass brought to the scales. These weighed a cumulative 280.46 pounds.
Solo anglers or teams may join in the series at any time. Contact tournament director Dean Thompson of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle at 254-690-3474 for details. The tournament launches from the Stillhouse Marina at the south end of Simmons Road.
