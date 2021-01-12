On Sunday, the Tuff-Man Series hosted its fifth and final regular-season event on Belton Lake in advance of its late January championship.
In my report on December’s fourth event, held on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, I reported, “A team many are keeping an eye on, that of Craig and Carla Gilbert, finished in fifth place. The Gilberts have won numerous Tuff-Man Series championships thanks to their vertical jigging tactics which tend to come on strong in the cold water conditions the series’ participants will face during the late January championship event.”
That couple prevailed on Belton Lake last weekend during a snowy, cold, wintry day with water temperatures in the low 50s and falling.
“I found most of the bass suspended in 25 feet to 38 feet of water,” Craig Gilbert said. “I got them to bite deep diving crankbaits, jigs and slabs. I caught some smaller fish off the banks.”
The Gilberts placed a five-fish limit weighing 21.52 pounds on the scales. This limit was a full 7-plus pounds greater than then second-place limit of 13.99 pounds weighed in by former Tuff-Man champions Ryan Warren and Frank Ellis.
Third place went to the team of Sam Jones and Keith Honeycutt. They brought in 12.6 pounds.
The Gilberts earned $5,000. Warren and Ellis earned $1,900; and Jones and Honeycutt earned $800.
Although 77 teams were registered to fish, the winter storm warning kept some home. A total of 66 teams launched and fished.
Thirty-eight teams weighed in at least one legal fish, and 17 brought in a full five-fish limit.
The two-day championship will take place on Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and will be held in conjunction with the annual Central Texas Boat Show, featuring a drive-through weigh-in at the Bell County Expo Center on Jan. 23-24. The show will open at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Professional bass angler Frank Talley is scheduled to be the master of ceremonies for the weigh-in events.
