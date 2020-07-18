The weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament held each Tuesday from March through September at Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake saw 48 teams participating this week.
The launch-time conditions resembled that of a convection oven with a 104-degree air temperature and winds at 14 mph, gusting to 20.
Several teams did well in finding fish this week, despite the tough conditions.
In first place with 13.11 pounds was the team of Kyle Turknett and Ronnie Reinhardt. They won $925.
Reinhardt and Turknett also landed the contest’s largest fish which weighed 9.9 pounds.
In second place with 12.19 pounds was the team of David Kipp and Justin Rogers. They earned $270 for their efforts.
Third place this week went to the team of Shane Avants and Danny Langley. They earned $180 with their sack of three fish weighing 11.77.
Many anglers had success fishing the deep edge of the hydrilla, which now stands in around 24-27 feet of water. Probing this aquatic vegetation with Texas rigged worms and/or Carolina rigged worms is a summertime staple on Stillhouse Hollow. Using soft plastic baits with dark, natural hues tends to bring the most success.
The lake’s elevation stood close to a foot low, with a surface temperature at a year-to-date high of around 85 F.
Under such conditions, fishing action typically remains slow until the sun sets and the water begins to cool and dim.
The tale of the tape this week looked like this: 77 fish were weighed in with a cumulative weight of 243.51 pounds. The average weight per fish was 3.16 pounds. The average number of fish caught per team was 1.6 fish, and the average weight of each team’s catch was 4.97 pounds.
Of the 48 teams participating, 29 weighed in at least one fish.
Contact Dean Thompson for information on participation as a boater or nonboater at 254-690-3474.
