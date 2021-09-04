With just two more weekly events now remaining in the 3X9 Series weekly tournament schedule, Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller brought in a 15.83-pound haul to win Tuesday’s event held on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The Series’ final regular season tournament will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 21, followed by a one-day championship event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, on the same body of water.
Fleeman and Miller earned $1,230 for their win, which included prize money for both first place and for landing the tourney’s single largest fish.
Fleeman said, “We were fishing deep with a Carolina rig with our best fish coming early; afterwards, it was very slow.”
Second place went to Gary Meyers and Randy Hodges. The pair placed a 13.33-pound, three-fish limit on the scales and earned $270.
Third place went to Justin Rogers and David Kipp with 9.85 pounds, earning them $135.
Last week’s winners, Adrian and Daniel Barnes, placed ninth Tuesday with a three-fish, 8.11-pound limit.
A total of 47 teams competed on Tuesday. Those teams weighed in a total of 71 fish, the aggregate weight of which was 184.23 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.59 pounds.
One of the hallmarks of a well-run tournament is a low fish mortality rate. This indicates the tournament’s participants take fish survival seriously. Keeping fish alive becomes a more difficult as water temperatures peak in the summer. Despite experiencing the season’s highest surface temperature to date, 70 of the 71 bass weighed in were released alive.
Anglers encountered surface temperatures around 87 F this week and another no-flow scenario at the dam now that the water level has dropped to just inches above full pool.
Despite the series soon coming to a close, the event remains open to the public. Those interested in participating as a boater or non-boater, or those who may be interested in attending the weigh-in for the remaining two events and/or the championship event may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
