On Tuesday night the 3X9 Series bass tournament hosted its 12th weekly event for the 2021 season, which runs from March through September. Sixty teams competed for prize money awarded to the top six teams and the team landing the single largest fish caught during the event’s three-hour span.
The team of Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson prevailed this week, amassing a three-fish catch of 18.34 pounds, anchored by a solid 7.67-pound fish. The men earned $1,100 for the victory.
According to Gilbert, their success came by holding their boat over 40-foot water and casting Carolina rigs up shallower into the hydrilla which grows in abundance on Stillhouse Hollow. The team’s bites came as the Carolina rigs reached the deep edge of the hydrilla in about 18 feet of water.
Justin Rogers and Daniel Kipp took second place and a check for $375 with their 15.48-pound catch.
Brothers Adrian and Daniel Barnes took third place and a check for $240 with their 15.15-pound catch.
Gary Riggs and Billy Spears landed the contest’s single largest fish — a largemouth bass weighing 10.11 pounds — and earned $450 for that feat and for taking fourth place.
Last week’s victors, Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen finished in 18th place this week.
The year’s hottest weather to date greeted the contestants with afternoon highs that day reaching the mid-90s. Stillhouse Hollow Lake was just over 2 feet high and falling as the Corps of Engineers ran over 700 cubic feet of water per second through the dam to shed accumulated flood water.
A total of 103 fish were weighed in with a cumulative weight of 319.26 pounds, yielding a per-fish average weight of 3.1 pounds. Of the teams competing, 39 weighed in at least one fish.
Anglers interested in participating in this weekly tournament, which is open to the public, may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.