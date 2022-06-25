Even though it was hot and dry as this week’s 3X9 Series bass tournament launched from the Stillhouse Park boat ramp beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the winds were manageable, and that brought an uptick in participation. In all, 55 teams turned out for the three-hour event.
Of those 55 teams, 33 brought in at least one fish to be weighed.
Father-and-son team Jim and Wade Golden finished at the front of the pack with a three-fish limit weighing 13.92 pounds, anchored by the contest’s second-heaviest fish. That largemouth bass weighed
6.90 pounds.
The winning sack earned the Goldens $1,050 and helped them accumulate points needed for championship event participation.
According to Jim Golden, “Started punching grass with very little luck. When wind started picking up, started slow rolling 3/8-ounce white spinner baits over top of the grass. Seemed as if the wind really
helped us out, which wasn’t too big of a surprise.”
Second place, and a check for $345, went to Brian Bustilloz and Cody Randolph. Their three-fish limit weighed 11.87 pounds.
Third place went to Trent and Shane Stafford whose 11.58-pound, three-fish limit earned them $200.
In an unusual turn of events for this short-duration tournament, the team landing the event’s single largest fish did not place in the top three berths. Gary Meyers and Randy Hodges landed an 11.48-
pound, three-fish limit with a 7.85-pound bass included, and finished in fourth place. They earned $395.
The cumulative weight of the 97 fish brought to the scales was 254.78 pounds, thus yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.63 pounds.
This tournament, fished on the day before the summer solstice, saw afternoon water temperatures around 86F and water levels continuing to drop thanks to consumption, evaporation and lack of runoff-
producing rainfall. The reservoir was down 5.58 feet on the evening of the tournament, and is falling at a rate of 0.04 to 0.05 feet per day.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen, at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.