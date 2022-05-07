Sixty-five teams arrived ready to fish on Tuesday night at the Stillhouse Park boat ramp for the 3X9 Series bass tournament which takes place weekly from March through October.
The teams compete for a three-hour duration to capture the heaviest three-fish limit of bass they can muster.
For the second week in a row, pleasant, mild spring weather and winds greeted the teams. The water level on Stillhouse Hollow was about four feet below full-pool level, and the surface temperature was around 72.
Perry Dixon and Levi Green, both long-time partners and long-time series participants, finished in first place this week with 16.34 pounds.
According to Dixon, “We decided to try new water and we found patches of grass. As usual, (we caught) small fish after small fish. After the fifth time of that, we caught our first keeper that was barely 14 inches.”
Dixon continued, “Location on the water is very important. We moved the boat 10 yards and that’s when Levi caught the first six-(pound bass) and a very nice fish about four pounds; and then the well went dry, so to speak. Night fell and we only had those two when I pitched in this one spot and moved my bait and she struck. We became excited after landing her/him (referring to the team’s largest fish captured).”
Looking ahead to next week, Dixon said, “We just hope we can repeat our success. But, any given Tuesday you can be outfished. I love the competition — those guys make you think and work hard every Tuesday.”
Second place went to Ervin Woodard and Kacy Henderson with their 16.02-pound limit which was anchored by the event’s single largest fish, a largemouth bass weighing 10.25 pounds.
Third place was secured by Canyon and Skyler Carothers with 15.65 pounds.
Last week’s victors, the father-and-son team of Daniel and Tanner Barnes, had another solid showing with 15.35 pounds landed, which was enough to take fourth place.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474.
