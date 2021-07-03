On Tuesday evening, 59 teams participated in the 3X9 Series bass tournament on Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The series takes place weekly from March through September, launching from the public boat ramp inside Stillhouse Park at the end of Simmons Road in Belton.
As often happens in the summer, fish counts and limit weights tend to be lower than during the series’ first several weeks.
This week a three-fish limit of 12.98 pounds took first place and the $1,100 prize that went with it.
That winning sack was landed by teammates Jim Green and Tommy Wilkinson.
The contest’s single largest fish, a largemouth bass weighing 8.1 pounds, anchored Robert Mieras and Johnny Wierzbicki’s 11.55-pound, three-fish limit. That limit earned the men $655 and helped them tie for second place.
When asked about their capture of the big bass, Wierzbicki’s response hinted at the tough summer conditions they faced: “Not much to say, really. Bite was very slow; we just kept moving and got lucky.”
The other tie for second place and $230 went to Travis Bass and Dustin Riddle.
Last week’s first place team of Bill Blisard and Mike Carroll placed ninth this week with three fish totaling 9.79 pounds.
An atypical weather pattern influenced by an upper-level low pressure system brought clouds, rain, high humidity and lower than normal temperatures for late June to Central Texas from Sunday evening through Wednesday evening.
The reservoir’s surface temperature was in the mid-80s as the tournament began. As the Corps of Engineers continued to release flood water accumulated in May, there was a 200 cubic-feet-per-second flow of water through the dam, and the reservoir stood at 0.42 feet above full pool level.
This week, 33 of the 59 teams weighed in at least one fish. The cumulative weight of the 84 fish brought to the scales before being released was 237.1 pounds, thus yielding a per-fish average weight of 2.82 pounds.
The series is now halfway through its 2021 schedule.
Anglers interested in participating in this weekly tournament which is open to the public may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
