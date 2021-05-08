On Tuesday evening, 76 teams competed for $3,040 in prize money awarded to the top-placing teams based on the heaviest three-fish limits each team could muster in the weekly 3X9 Series at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Contestants faced a calming north wind following the passage of storms through the area on Monday evening. Those rainstorms, combined with rainfall over the weekend, brought Stillhouse up nearly a foot to its full-pool elevation of 622 feet above sea level.
This week, longtime local bass anglers Kacy Henderson and Ervin Woodard finished at the front of the pack with a three-fish limit weighing in at 17.49 pounds. This limit included a bass weighing 7.29 pounds.
The men earned a check for $1,200 for the victory.
Henderson said of the win, “We had a good feeling we had a chance to win that 3X9 Tightlines Tuesday night tournament. We practiced Saturday and Sunday and found those fish during practice. We had a limit before 7 p.m.; our smallest fish weighed 5 pounds. I felt we were going to be in the money.”
Coming in 3.27 pounds behind Henderson and Woodard was the team of BJ Harden and Todd Loggains with 14.22 pounds, including an 8.06-pound bass. These men earned $500 for their second-place finish.
Third place went to Steve and Billy Millsap with 14.20 pounds; they earned $290.
Last week’s winners, Bobby Golding and Todd Murrell, did not weigh in any fish this week.
This week’s big bass prize went to the team of Levi Green and Perry Dixon. Their fish weighed 8.54 pounds.
In all, 147 fish weighing a cumulative 446.33 pounds were brought to the scales. The average per-fish weight for this contest was 3.04 pounds.
The weekly event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday from March through September and is open to the public, both boaters and non-boaters. The event launches from Stillhouse Park at the end of Simmons Road in Belton.
Interested anglers may contact Dean Thompson of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle at 254-690-3474 for more details about participating in the 3X9 Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.