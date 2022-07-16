On Tuesday evening, 48 teams endured hot, calm conditions to compete to catch the heaviest three-fish limit and win the associated prize money in the weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament held on Stillhouse Hollow Lake from March through September.
The surface temperature of the reservoir this week has been 86-87 degrees at sunrise, and only gets hotter through the day thanks to the record-setting heat Central Texas is now enduring. As the contestants launched, Central Texas was in the midst of a days-long excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service.
As the scales closed following the three-hour event, a total of 55 fish were weighed in. The cumulative weight of those fish was 167.47 pounds; an average of 3.04 pounds per fish.
On this evening, Colton Hill was due to fish with his partner, Gary Johnson, but work pulled Johnson away, leaving Hill to fish solo. Hill wound up landing a three-fish, 13.82-pound limit with a largemouth bass weighing 6.15 pounds as his largest fish.
This limit earned Hill first place and a check for $950.
Second place went to the father-and-son team of Paul and Kessler Stokes who took first place two weeks ago. The pair earned $290 for their 13.14-pound limit which was anchored by a 6.91-pound largemouth.
Third place, and the Big Bass Prize, was awarded to Preston Ellis and Spencer Arredondo. Ellis hooked and landed the largest bass of the evening which weighed 8.73 pounds and contributed mightily to their total weight of 11.73 pounds.
Speaking of his outsized catch, Ellis said, “Spencer and I had been struggling to get a bite that evening, but as soon the sun went down, we got several back-to-back. After breaking off a nice fish, I grabbed another rod with a similar setup and threw back into the same spot, as soon as my bait hit the grass it got smoked.”
Ellis continued, “As soon as I got the fish close to the boat and net, she made a hard dive. I was very thankful to get her back up and into the net. This fish is my personal best. It was a very exciting moment.”
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen, at 254-690-3474.
