The weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament held each Tuesday from March through September at Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake took place as scheduled this week, despite high winds.
Winds both Monday and Tuesday were forecast by to be 17-19 mph, with gusts to 30.
After a middle-of-the-pack, 24th-place finish last week, the husband-and-wife team of Charlie Gantenbein and Wendy Randolph soared to the top this week with a first place, 13.28-pound finish. This earned the couple $1,320 for both the victory and the big bass prize, as Randolph’s 7.05-pounder was the largest weighed in on the evening.
According to Gantenbein, “The fishing as of late has become a bit of a grind. Our best bites are coming after the sun starts to drop below the horizon. Big worms have been the ticket for our three-fish limits during the hot months. We don’t get a lot of bites, but every once in a while we find the right ones.”
Of course, to catch the fish, the couple had to safely get to the fish. Gantenbein, who is sponsored by Bingham Marine of Belton, a Falcon Boats dealer, added, “Have to give big shout to Falcon Boats. The gusting winds last night were handled with ease, headed to and from our fishing spots.”
Second place went to Manuel Buitron and Terry Oldham. These men weighed in 12.55 pounds of fish, including a 6.92-pound largemouth. They earned $325.
Third place went to John Dulaney and Brian Young. This team placed 12.53 pounds of bass on the scales and earned $235.
Based on participation, money was paid out down to fifth place this week.
This week’s statistics were as follows: 108 fish weighing a cumulative 308.60 pounds were weighed in. This yielded an average per-fish weight of 2.86 pounds. The average number of fish caught per team during their three hours on the water was 1.77 fish. The average weight of fish weighed in per team was 4.98 pounds.
Contact Dean Thompson for information on participation at 254-690-3474.
