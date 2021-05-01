On Tuesday evening, 70 teams took off into the teeth of a stiff southerly wind to compete in the 3X9 Series bass tournament held weekly from March through September.
Thanks to a bit of local rain the previous week, Stillhouse Hollow Lake rose about half of a foot since the previous week’s tournament, and warmed about 2 degrees over that same time. The skies were gray and cloudy for the entire event, which extended into the hours of darkness following sunset around 8 p.m.
As the season progresses and as the water continues to warm, the main form of aquatic vegetation — hydrilla — will once again begin to grow toward the surface from depths of about 27 feet and shallower.
Hydrilla is the primary form of cover used by largemouth bass, which is a species of cover-loving fish.
Not surprisingly, this week’s winners found their fish relating to hydrilla. Partners Bobby Golding and Todd Murrell weighed in 15.64 pounds with their full three-fish limit to nudge ahead of the second-place team by just 0.34 pounds.
According to Golding, “Our biggest bass was caught around 20 feet with hydrilla and submerged trees surrounding. Our other good fish were caught off a roadbed in about 7 feet of water, also with grass and trees surrounding. We culled two, caught some keeps that wouldn’t cull anything, and caught a few undersize. All were caught using soft plastics that were Texas-rigged.”
Golding and Murrell earned $1,200 for their victory.
In second place with 15.28 pounds was the team of Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson. This team earned $440.
Nicholas and Alex Fleeger took third place with 14.15 pounds, earning a check for $230.
Gary Riggs landed this week’s largest bass, which weighed in at 6.99 pounds, earning him a check for $340.
Last week’s winners Levi Green and Perry Dixon finished in 35th place this week.
A grand total of 137 bass weighing a cumulative 393.02 pounds came across the scales during the event.
That yields an average of 2.87 pounds per fish.
Interested anglers may contact Dean Thompson of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle at 254-690-3474 for more details on the 3X9 Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.