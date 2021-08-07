Tuesday on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, 49 two-angler teams arrived ready to fish the 19th 3X9 Series bass tournament event in this series, which stretches from March through September.
An unusual pair of cold fronts passed through Central Texas on the previous Sunday and Monday, leaving humid, but cooler-than-normal conditions in their wake.
The reservoir was still nearly a foot above its full-pool level, with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers releasing 200 cubic feet of water per second through the dam in order to get it back to normal level.
The surface temperature was in the high 80s.
Brothers Daniel and Adrian Barnes took first place for the second week in a row, aided handsomely by the contest’s largest fish caught — a largemouth bass weighing 8.01 pounds, thus making up more than half of the men’s total three-fish limit weight of 15.18 pounds.
First place and the additional big bass bonus paid the Barneses a total of $1,295.
Second place went to John Riley and Andrew Eads with 13.19 pounds weighed in, included their largest fish which weighed 6.02 pounds. Riley and Eads earned $285.
Eads said, “We had the right couple of bites in small pockets in the grass. We used Texas rigs with a quarter-ounce weight with watermelon red flake magnum flukes with chartreuse-dyed tail. Just had to cover a lot of area.”
Josh Bingham and Colten Hill’s 12.39 pounds took third place this week, earning them $150.
Of the 49 teams competing this week, 25 weighed in at least one fish. A total of 60 fish were brought to the scales, the cumulative weight of which was 185.6 pounds, thus yielding a per-fish average weight of 3.09 pounds.
Anglers interested in participating in this weekly tournament that is open to the public may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
