Under the light of a full moon, 71 teams launched onto Stillhouse Hollow Lake on Tuesday evening as the 3x9 Series bass tournament resumed after an unscheduled two weeks off due to forecasts for severe weather on May 11 and 18.
This week’s top-finishing team took home not only the first place prize money, but the big bass prize money, as well, for landing the single largest fish of the night. Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake landed an 8.86-pound bass and two others which brought their total weight to 20.26 pounds.
Mathes said, “We were fishing in 23-25 foot of water and it was pretty much a timing thing as the fish started biting just before dark and then it was on. Talking to some of the other fishermen that night, they found it to be the same thing. The difference maker for us was the 8.86 bass that Tim caught or we would not have won.”
They were awarded a total of $1,555 for their efforts.
Second place went to Joshua Gibbons and Brian Pittman. An 8.12-pound bass anchored their 19.16-pound, three-fish limit, earning them a check for $480.
Brothers Adrian and Daniel Barnes took third place with 15.09 pounds and earned $250.
Several other notable fish were landed during this tournament, including an 8.54-pound bass by Canyon and Skyler Carothers, and a 7.53-pound fish by Ervin Woodard and Kacey Henderson.
Thanks to a slow-moving low-pressure system to the west of Texas, we have experienced abnormally cool, cloudy, rainy conditions for the past several weeks, dropping 3-5 inches of rain on Central Texas and increasing the elevation on our reservoirs.
As the tournament began, Stillhouse stood at approximately 0.89 feet above full pool and was still slowly rising, despite the Corps of Engineers releasing water at a rate of approximately 201 cubic feet per second.
Of the teams entered, 42 brought in at least one legal fish to the scales. Thirty-five teams brought in a full three-fish limit.
A grand total of 115 fish were weighed in, the cumulative weight of which was 330.47 pounds, yielding a per-fish average weight of 2.87 pounds.
For information on participating in the series, contact tournament director Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
