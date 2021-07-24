On Tuesday evening, 50 teams turned out for the weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament held at Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
This summer’s unusually cool, damp weather once again impacted the event as brief, high winds and light rains fell on the eastern half of Stillhouse Hollow during the tournament.
This weather, driven by a cold front, really limited the anglers’ success this week, as evidenced by the lowest winning weight recorded for a 3X9 Series event thus far this year. Only 53 fish were weighed in by the 100 anglers competing.
Once again, the team of Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake prevailed, hauling in a 10.51-pound, three-fish limit.
The men earned $1,050 for their victory.
Mathes said, “Fishing was tough. We fished eight different places and managed to get the three fish we weighed in one at a time even with the storm that blew through and the high winds. We were very fortunate, and were pleasantly surprised, to find out everyone else had a tougher time than we did.
“There are some really good fishermen out there. We are still fishing deeper water and slow-moving worms and Senkos until we find something better.”
Nipping at the victors’ heels came the team of Justin Rogers and David Kipp, finishing just 0.21 pounds behind, with 10.30 pounds of fish. Second place paid out $300 this week.
Then, nipping at their heels with a 10.20-pound, two-fish sack was father-and-son team Daniel and Tanner Barnes. The Barneses’ sack was anchored by the contest’s single largest fish, a largemouth bass weighing 8.23 pounds.
The third-place prize and big bass bonus combined to pay out $175.
The 53 fish placed on the scales this week weighed a combined 150.4 pounds, thus yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.84 pounds.
Of the 50 teams competing, 24 weighed in at least one fish.
Last week’s victors, the father-and-son team of Jim and Wade Golden, did not fish together this week.
Jim Golden partnered instead with Jason Dildine. The pair did not weigh in any fish this week.
Anglers interested in participating in this weekly tournament, which is open to the public, may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
