On Tuesday evening, 3X9 Series tournament director and Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle shop co-owner Dean Thompson reported that 61 teams turned out for the 2023 season’s first weekly event in a series which will run each Tuesday evening through September.
The series features two-angler teams fishing for a three-fish limit in a three-hour event, running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Award money is presented to the top six teams, as well as to the team landing each evening’s heaviest bass. The amount of prize money paid is based on participation.
As participants compete weekly, they also garner points for both performance and participation which come into play in qualifying for the end-of-season championship event and for the Angler of the Year prize.
This week, the top weight for three bass was 18.94 pounds. This hefty sack was landed by partners Brandon McQueen and Garrett Hennig. The pair earned $1,160 for their efforts.
According to McQueen: “We found pre-spawn fish that were staging before they pushed up with the full moon. They were holding on a tree line at the end of a secondary point. (We used) weightless soft plastics and deep diving crank baits. Happened fast — we had all our fish before dark.”
Second place went to Danny Langley and Josh Gonzales. The finished with 17.97 pounds of fish and earned $375.
The Big Bass prize of $300 went to the team of Dennis Keating and Robert Cruff. Their largest fish was 9.86 pounds.
Third place was awarded to the team of Cord Zahn and John Guerra with a 17.90-pound, three fish limit.
Anglers face a different scenario this spring than last. Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the site for all of this season’s tournaments, is down nearly 13 feet from normal full-pool level. Hence, some of the areas which produced fish last March are now dry land many yards from the current shoreline.
Additionally, much of the reservoir’s hydrilla has perished with the drought, and that which remains has died back due to the winter’s cold water conditions.
Stillhouse’s water surface temperature was right around 59 degrees as the tournament took place, the highest temperature the water has been since mid-December, following a 10-day warming trend.
The 3X9 Series is open to the public and welcomes both boaters and non-boaters. Those interested may fish just one or several tournaments, or turn out for every event of the season as they see fit. Those interested may contact Thompson at 254-690-3474.
