Mild wind and weather led to a record turnout for the 3X9 Series bass tournament held weekly from March through September at the Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
On Tuesday, the second event of the young season, 82 teams competed with clear water conditions, a surface temperature near 57F and no flow through the dam with the lake at 0.26 feet above full pool. Winds were southerly at around 13 mph with about 50% cloud cover.
Leading the pack this week was solo angler Gary Meyers. He landed the single largest bass of the contest which weighed 7.65 pounds. His combined three-fish limit weighed a total of 17.81 pounds.
The first-place finish, combined with the big bass award, earned Meyers $1,610.
Meyers attributed his win to moving fast and covering lots of water from up in the Lampasas River down to the main lake.
Second place and $500 went to Bobby Golding and Todd Murrell. These men weighed in 15.42 pounds of bass, with their largest fish weighing 5.45 pounds.
Third place went to Canyon and Skyler Carothers. They landed a full three-fish limit totaling 14.5 pounds, earning $300.
Of the 82 teams, 53 weighed in at least one fish. A total of 139 fish were brought to the scales, weighing a cumulative 382.70 pounds, yielding a per-fish average weight of 2.75 pounds.
Solo anglers and team anglers, boaters and non-boaters are all welcome in this 3X9 Series format, which gets its name as participants endeavor to land three legal fish in the three hours from the 6 p.m. start time to the 9 p.m. end time — three fish by 9 o’clock, abbreviated 3X9.
Interested anglers may contact Dean Thompson of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle at 254-690-3474 for details.
