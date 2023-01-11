On Sunday, the Tuff-Man competitive bass fishing series fished its fifth and final regular-season event on Belton Lake.
Qualifying teams now prepare to fish the series’ two-day championship event on Jan. 28-29 at Lake Whitney.
Eighty-one teams turned out for this event. They faced unseasonably warm weather and water with a surface temperature around 54 degrees. The lake level stood at approximately 13.5 feet below normal.
When the weigh-in was complete following eight hours of fishing effort, the team of Will Andrie and Camron Mills stood victorious. Not only did these men take Big Bass prize and first place, their five-fish limit weighed almost six pounds more than that of the second-place team.
When asked about the key to their victory, Andrie said, “I would say the biggest key for us was just ‘fishing the moment.’ Neither of us have very much experience on Belton, so approaching the day without any preconceived ideas and just letting the fish tell us what they wanted was key.”
Andrie and Mills won $5,500 for their efforts with a limit weighing 19.77 pounds, that included $500 for the Big Bass Prize for the 7.34-pound largemouth bass which anchored their sack. Two of the five fish in this limit were smallmouth bass.
Second place went to Floyd Teat and Ricky Gill. Their five-fish limit weighed 13.87 pounds, earning them $2,000.
Third place went to David Netherland and Darrell Newman. Their five-fish limit weighed 13.38 pounds and earned them $1,000.
In all, 223 fish were weighed in, and the cumulative weight of those fish was 473.68 pound, thus yielding a per-fish average of 2.12 pounds.
According to series director Dean Thompson, the two-day championship event will be held out of Lofer’s Bend Park on Lake Whitney both days. The prize for the championship will be a minimum of $15,000.
The first day of the championship will begin at safe light and run eight hours. Those placing in the top half of the field will advance to the second day. The second day will run from safe light to six hours hence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.