On Tuesday, the 3X9 Series bass tournament welcomed 62 teams to its weekly three-hour-long competition held at the Stillhouse Park boat ramp. The series runs from March through September.
Each team’s goal is to capture the heaviest three-fish limit of bass in the allotted three-hour time limit in an effort to take home the first-place prize money.
Unseasonably warm weather since the previous Saturday warmed the surface of Stillhouse Hollow Lake to the high 70s as the reservoir’s elevation fell to 3.87 feet below normal thanks to below average rainfall year-to-date.
3X9 Series veteran Fred Nazario, accompanied by James Banks, a stand-in for Nazario’s regular partner, John Riley, took the win this week, along with a check for $1,100.
Nazario had this to say about his team’s victory:
“It took 14.41 pounds, including a 7.50-pound big bass with a 4-pounder and 3-pounder, to win. It took us three hours to catch three fish. We caught the fish in five to 10 feet of water on a white spinner bait.”
The 7.50-pound fish landed by Nazario and Banks was the second largest of the contest, with Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen’s 8.23-pound largemouth taking biggest fish honors.
Second place went to McQueen and Hennig with their three-fish, 12.81-pound catch. The pair earned $710.
Third place, and a check for $230, went to Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller. Their limit weighed 10.98 pounds.
Last week’s first-place team — Levi Green and Perry Dixon — finished in 17th place this week.
The 104 fish brought in to the scales weighed a cumulative 290.12 pounds, thus yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.79 pounds. All fish were reported released alive by the tournament staff.
Thirty-six of the 62 teams weighed in at least one fish. Thirty-four of those 36 brought in a full three-fish limit.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen, at 254-690-3474.
