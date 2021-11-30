The 2021-2022 Tuff-Man Series made a stop close to home this month on its third of five regular season events scheduled prior to the late January 2022 championship event.
Eighty-nine teams launched from the Stillhouse Park ramp on the morning of Nov. 14 seeking the heaviest five-fish limit each could capture in the allotted eight-hour time limit.
After the weigh-in was complete, a total of 284 fish had been brought to the scales. This does not include those fish which were culled, nor those too short to be weighed in. Those 284 fish weighed a cumulative 722.88 pounds
The average per-fish weight came to 2.55 pounds.
The single heaviest fish of the contest was landed by the team of Cris and Justin Tatum, whose big bass weighed 7.17 pounds.
The payout for first place at this event was $5,000. Second place paid $2,100, and third place paid $1,200. The Tuff-Man Series paid out all the way down to ninth place for this event, plus two big-bass bonuses.
Taking home that $5,000 first-place check for this event was the team of Terry Oldham and Jaime Buitron. The men weighed in 20.36 pounds with their full five-fish limit.
When asked about the win, Oldham said, “Jaime and I mainly signed up just to fun fish because we heard the Oldham Jig bite was getting fairly good on Stillhouse. Jig fishing hydrilla is our main love. Nothing, in my opinion, in fishing is more fun and harder to master. Fact is, it’s impossible, so that's
what makes it so addictive and challenging and fun. If you really smoke 'em and win the tournament, that’s heaven!”
Second place went to Benny Byers and Bobby Babcock with a five-fish limit weighing 19.09 pounds, anchored by a 6.29-pound bass.
Third place went to Justin Rogers and David Kipp with 18.01 pounds.
The remaining events will take place on Belton Lake on Dec. 12, and on Lake Whitney on Jan. 9.
The championship event will be a two-day contest on Belton and Stillhouse Hollow, in that order, on Jan. 22-23.
Those teams fishing in at least four of the five events will qualify for the championship event. The championship winners will be awarded a minimum of $15,000.
For a multitude of reasons the Central Texas Boat Show which normally hosted the weigh-in for both days of the championship, will not take place in 2022.
Contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474 or Jackie Cooper at 254-773-9931 for details on the Tuff-Man Series.
