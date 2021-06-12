With recent heavy rains now in their rearview mirrors, 67 teams launched this past Tuesday evening to participate in the weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament taking place from March through September.
Although the rains had passed, their impact will be a bit more long-lasting. Stillhouse Hollow Lake had risen to 3.08 feet above normal level due to recent runoff flowing in from the Lampasas River and Trimmier Creek.
As the scales closed around 9 p.m., a total of 135 fish weighing a cumulative 348.40 pounds had been weighed in, yielding a per-fish average weight of 2.58 pounds.
Finishing in first place this week was the team of Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen. These anglers weighed in a total of 15.25 pounds of bass and fished only one spot to do it.
According to McQueen, “We started on a spot we knew we could get keepers to get started. First five casts caught five fish, including one around 7 (pounds). We decided to stay there the remainder of the night on a grass edge off a point dragging worms and deep-diving crank baits. We caught 40-plus fish. Two in the 6- and 7-pound range really help. We really thought we would come up short judging by last two events, but luck was in our favor.”
McQueen and Hennig earned $1,180 for their victory.
Second place went to Floyd and Vickie Lesiker with 13.95 pounds, earning them $440.
Charlie Gantenbein and Mike McClafferty took third place with 13.71 pounds. They took home a check for $230.
This week’s big-bass award went to the team of Joshua Gibbons and Dylan Marshall for the 9.42-pound largemouth they brought in.
Last week’s winning team of James Millsap and Jody Berger finished in 43rd place this week.
Of the 67 teams competing, 51 brought at least one fish to the scales. Of those, 37 brought in a full three-fish limit.
For information on participating in the series, contact tournament director Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.