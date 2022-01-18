On Jan. 9, the last of five regular season one-day tournament events leading up to a two-day championship event took place on Lake Whitney, just northwest of Waco.
Seventy-five two-angler teams competed in this event, with each team attempting to capture the heaviest five-fish limit during the event’s allotted time limit of eight hours. A $5,000 check awaited the winning team.
On this day and on this body of water, it took five fish weighing a cumulative 17.78 pounds to clinch the victory. That victory was had by partners Charles Reagan and Byron Albrecht.
According to Reagan, the men relied upon a flipping tactic using jigs, and upon casting spinnerbaits to take the win.
Second place, and the largest of the contest’s two big bass prizes, went to the second-place team, father-and-son Cris and Justin Tatum. The pair’s five-fish limit weighed 17.57 pounds, with their jumbo fish coming in at 7.93 pounds.
The Tatums earned $2,450 for their efforts.
Third place went to Brandon Johnson and Aaron Schwieters. Their 13.95-pound limit earned $950.
The seventy-five teams brought in a total of 162 fish to be weighed. This does not include sub-legal fish which were returned to the water, nor legal-sized fish which were culled so that larger fish could be kept.
Those 162 fish weighed a total of 376.8 pounds, thus yielding an average of 2.33 pounds per fish.
The championship event will be a two-day contest fished on Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, in that order, on January 22-23. Belton’s event will launch from the Temple Lake Park ramp, and the Stillhouse event will launch from the Stillhouse Park ramp.
Those teams fishing in at least four of the five events will qualify for the championship event. The championship winners will be awarded a minimum of $15,000.
For a multitude of reasons, the Central Texas Boat Show which normally hosted the weigh-in for both days of the championship, will not take place in 2022.
Contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474 or Jackie Cooper at 254-773-9931 for details on attending the weigh-ins for the Tuff-Man Series championship event.
