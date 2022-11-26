The Tuff-Man bass tournament series made its third of five regular-season stops at Stillhouse Hollow Lake on Sunday.
Despite the cold, sometimes rainy, conditions, 82 teams fished all day for a five-fish limit of black bass in pursuit of the $5,000 first-place payout.
Of those, 27 teams were successful in weighing in a full limit.
Although recent rainfall in the Lampasas River watershed has stopped the reservoir from falling any further of late, there has been virtually no gains; the lake is still over 11 feet low.
The strong cold front which moved into Central Texas on Nov. 11 started an unusually persistent cold spell, which caused water temperatures to drop quickly from the high 60s into the low 60s in just a
matter of days.
The combination of cold weather and reduced day length has caused the lake’s dense crop of hydrilla to start its winter die-back. Still, many fish were caught in or near the dense aquatic vegetation.
Taking first place and the $5,000 prize was the team of Byron Albrecht and Charles Reagan. The men’s five-fish limit weighed 26.26 pounds, anchored by a 7.65-pound largemouth bass.
Reagan credited the win to flipping heavily weighted baits to both grass and wood cover.
Second place went to father-and-son team Cris and Justin Tatum. Their five-fish limit weighed 19.56 pounds, earning them $2,000. This team took first place at the season’s first Tuff-Man event on Lake
Limestone, and then won the Big Bass Prize at Tuff-Man’s second event on Richland-Chambers Reservoir.
Third place went to Charles Gerhart and David Shuster. Their 19.53-pound sack was anchored by a 7.69-pound fish. The pair earned $1,200.
The team of Keith Honeycutt and Sammy Jones took the Big Bass Prize of $500 for the contest’s single largest fish weighed in. That fish tipped the scales at 8.82 pounds and contributed mightily to the
pair’s total weight of 11.43 pounds. That weight earned them a 20th-place finish.
The next regular-season event will be held on Lake Whitney on Sunday, Dec. 11. After the five regular season events conclude, a two-day championship event will be held back on Lake Whitney on
Jan. 28-29.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474.
