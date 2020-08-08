On Tuesday, the 59 teams competing in the weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament faced what is widely held as the toughest conditions anglers contend with: post-frontal conditions.
Post-frontal conditions exist following the passage of a cold front. In the cold front’s wake are light, northerly and/or easterly winds, high barometric pressure and bright, cloudless skies. A mild cold front pushed into Central Texas on Monday, shifting winds from southerly to westerly and then northerly in a span of about three hours on Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, a line of related storms passed through the area, leading to clearing overnight.
Teams reported a lot of fishing, but not much catching this week as a result of the weather.
Long-time teammates in the 3X9 Series John Dulaney and Brian Young, both recently retired Killeen Independent School District coaches, prevailed under these tough conditions.
The men brought 13.11 pounds of bass to the scales, including a 7.23-pounder, to clinch the victory, and the $1,000 check which accompanied the victory.
The day after their victory, Dulaney said, “We got off to a good start yesterday boating a good fish in the first hour. Fished for over an hour before we got bit again, but it was also a good bite. We finally got our third keeper with about 20 minutes left in the tournament and culled with a slightly bigger fish in the last five minutes.
“If I’m not mistaken, those were our only four bites. It was the slowest night we have had in quite some time, but we didn’t miss any fish. The water is really warming up and the bite for us was really slow. We just kept at it until the end.”
Last week’s winners, Danny Langley and Trent Stafford, finished in second place this week with 12.42 pounds, earning $310. Their sack included a 5.94-pound largemouth.
Coming in third was the team of John Riley and Andy Foulkrod with 12.26 pounds. The pair earned $230 for their performance.
The 3X9 Series continues weekly through September, launching out of the Corps of Engineers ramp adjacent to the Stillhouse Hollow Marina at the end of Simmons Road in Belton. It is open to boaters and nonboaters alike. Contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle for details at 254-690-3474.
