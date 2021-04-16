On Tuesday evening, 76 teams arrived ready to fish the three-hour-long weekly 3X9 Series tournament that launches each Tuesday around 6 p.m. from the Stillhouse Park boat ramp on Stillhouse Hollow Lake. This was the fifth weekly event of the series, which will run through September.
The team of Justin Rodgers and David Kipp took first place with 15.27 pounds, including the event’s single largest bass which weighed 7 pounds.
Rodgers is the current record holder for largemouth bass on Stillhouse Hollow. He landed the record fish on Dec. 8, 2019. The fish weighed 13 pounds and measured 27½ inches. He reported catching the fish on a Rat-L-Trap lure.
Rodgers said of this week’s victory, “We found some fish over the weekend staging up getting ready to spawn and went back in the tournament and, luckily, they were still there for us.”
Rodney Thompson and Tyler Fonseca took second place this week with 14.92 pounds. Their three-fish limit was anchored by a 6.74-pound largemouth bass.
Third place went to the team of Cody Randolph and Wendy Randolph. They weighed in 13.74 pounds, including a 5.85-pound bass.
First place (plus the Big Bass bonus) paid $1,580; second place paid $500, and third place paid $290.
Last week’s victors, Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake, finished in 29th place this week.
Light northerly breezes and cloud cover made the conditions much less challenging than the previous week’s high wind velocities. The reservoir was just a few hundredths of a foot below full pool, with the surface temperature around 67F.
The teams brought in a grand total of 171 fish to be weighed, the cumulative weight of which was 512.55 pounds, thus an average per-fish weight of 3 pounds.
Interested anglers may contact Dean Thompson of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle at 254-690-3474 for details.
