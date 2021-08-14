After a topsy-turvy June and July weather-wise, the second week of August finally provided more normal weather patterns and reservoir conditions for summertime in Texas.
As this week’s competitors launched on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, on Tuesday evening they experienced surface temperatures around 85F, a new moon, a lake elevation about 0.53 feet above normal, and no flow going through the dam.
In all, 51 teams competed for the $2,040 in prize money up for grabs to the top performers.
Summer fishing is typically tough, with lower limit weights, and fish which feed in short spurts. Fish are often taken from deep water, thus requiring extra care to keep them alive and avoid penalties assessed for dead fish.
The team of Justin Rogers and David Kipp rose to the top this week, putting together a three-fish limit weighing 13.03 pounds, anchored by the contest’s second-heaviest fish, a largemouth bass weighing 7.29 pounds. The men earned $1,060 for their efforts.
Kipp said, “The night started off slow; we caught a couple smaller fish throwing Carolina rigs offshore, then made a move around 9:15 for the last 15 minutes and caught the big fish and our second biggest.
“We only boated four fish all night.”
Second place went to Travis Bass and Dustin Riddle. The men landed 12.77 pounds of bass and earned $310.
Finishing third was the team of William Moore and Ben Sargeant with 11.81 pounds.
The contest’s single largest bass was taken by C.J. Glenn. That fish weighed 8.25 pounds and earned Glenn $255.
Brothers Daniel and Adrian Barnes, who finished in first place the past two weeks, placed fifth this week with a three-fish limit just over 11 pounds.
A total of 63 fish were weighed in, and all were released to fight another day. The cumulative weight of those fish was 185.88 pounds, thus yielding a per-fish average weight of 2.95 pounds.
Anglers interested in participating in this weekly tournament that is open to the public may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
