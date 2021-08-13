New Texas hunting and fishing licenses go on sale Sunday — just as the start of the new hunting season is around the corner.
Each year, Texans purchase more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses, which help fund state conservation efforts and recreational opportunities, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.
Current license holders, with the exception of those for year-round fishing packages, will see their licenses expire at the end of August.
Licenses can purchased online through the TPWD website, by phone at 1-800-895-4248 during regular business hours or in person at more than 1,800 retailers across the state, the department said.
Anyone planning to buy their license from TPWD’s Austin headquarters should make an advance appointment. Call 1-800-262-8755 or 512-389-4828 to schedule.
TPWD encourages repeat license buyers to use the expedited checkout process, which speeds up re-purchasing the same license bought in recent years.
Customers can access their past and current licenses in several ways: an electronic photo of one’s license, an emailed receipt of your purchase; one’s account in the online license sales system; via License Lookup in the Outdoor Annual app or in the My Texas Hunt Harvest app.
Hunters and anglers must still have a physical license for any activities requiring tags, TPWD said.
Regulations for hunting and fishing for the 2021-22 season are available online at outdoorannual.com, on the Outdoor Annual mobile app or in the printed Outdoor Annual booklet. The mobile app is free, and once downloaded, it works without internet connectivity, which makes it easy for hunters and anglers to view regulations in even the most remote locations, TPWD said in a news release.
Printed copies of the Outdoor Annual can be picked up at license retailers when customers purchase their license or at TPWD offices Additionally, the Outdoor Annual website offers the option to download and print all or select sections of the Outdoor Annual.
The My Texas Hunt Harvest app, which can be accessed through the Outdoor Annual app, enables electronic submission of mandatory harvest reports, including alligator gar harvest reporting, according to the release. The app also allows hunters to complete their on-site registration for many TPWD public hunting lands. Hunters can hunt on more than one million acres of public land with the purchase of an Annual Public Hunting Permit.
When buying their license, resident hunters and anglers may wish to purchase an entry in the Lifetime License Drawing. Three lucky winners will each win a Lifetime Super Combo License and never need to buy a Texas hunting or fishing license again. Entries are $5 each and can be purchased online, by phone or at any license retailer. The first entry deadline is Sept. 30.
