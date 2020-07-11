The weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament held each Tuesday from March through September at Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake had 57 teams arrive ready to fish by the 6 p.m. start time.
This week’s victor was solo angler Clyde Glenn, whose three-fish limit weighed in at 15.60 pounds. This sack earned him $990, and included a 9.05-pound largemouth.
Second place went to the team of John Guerra and Paul Stokes. This team’s three-fish limit weighed in at 14.09 pounds, which included a 9.46-pound largemouth that was the single largest fish landed during this contest. This finish earned the men $305.
“Tuesday night’s fish came out of a deep grass line in 24 feet of water on a Carolina rig," Guerra said. "Our 9.46 was caught by Paul Stokes, but it was my expert netting skills that got her in the boat," he jokingly added. "Paul keeps me in practice.”
The grass Guerra is referring to is hydrilla, an aquatic form of vegetation which grows in long strands from depths of about 24-feet all the way to the surface, thanks to the warm, clear water on Stillhouse that allows sunlight to penetrate deeply.
Third place went to Bill Blisard and Rodney Thompson, who took the big bass and second place back on June 16. This week’s catch weighed in at 13.32 pounds and earned the anglers $215.
The tale of the tape this week looked like this: 86 fish were weighed in with a cumulative weight of 257.72 pounds. The average weight per fish was 3.0 pounds. The average number of fish caught per team was 1.51 fish, and the average weight of each team’s catch was 4.44 pounds.
Of the 57 teams participating, 34 weighed in at least one fish.
The lake’s elevation stood at just shy of a half-foot low with a surface temperature around 82 degrees. and the thermocline set up around the 34-foot mark.
Contact Dean Thompson for information on participation at 254-690-3474.
