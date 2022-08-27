Despite over two inches of rain falling directly on Stillhouse Hollow Lake over the week which preceded Tuesday night’s 3X9 Series bass tournament, the rains did little to reverse the falling water level there.
As the 44 teams competing this week gathered at the launch area around 6 p.m., the reservoir stood approximately 8.6 feet low. The recent cooldown that accompanied the cold front that moved into Central Texas late Sunday did cool the surface waters down to 83 degrees from a summer high of around 88.
Cold fronts generally make fishing tougher after the initial band of clouds and wind on the leading edge of the front pass by. As skies clear and winds diminish, fish tend to become lethargic.
Even this week’s victors spoke of some difficulties in locating fish over the course of the contest’s three-hour span.
Trent Stafford said this about his team’s victory: “We had a fairly slow start to the evening, and then we started to get a couple of bites here and there, and they happened to be the right ones.”
Trent and Shane Stafford’s three-fish limit weighed 16.07 pounds and was a full two pounds greaterthan that of the second-place team. Their largest fish weighed in at 6.04 pounds. This victory earned the men $920.
Second place went to Zachery Akers and Dylan Isabell. Their three-fish limit weighed 14.06 pounds and earned $280.
Third place was claimed by the team of Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen. They placed 12.45 pounds of fish on the scales, anchored by a 6.45-pound largemouth bass.
The contest’s largest bass was landed by father-and-son team Jim and Wade Golden. That fish weighed 7.20 pounds and earned the pair $220 coupled with their fifth-place finish.
Wade Golden reported this about their catch: “Was a tough night for us and only had two small fish with about 30 minutes left. Ran to a grass line and started working down it. Dad hung a little better fish, probably three or four pounds but jumped off on the fight to the boat. Pretty much at that point we were ready to throw in the towel and call it a night. Things just weren’t going our way, but we stuck it out and with five minutes left we hung ol’ big girl on a Texas rig worm.”
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.